Hundreds of RVs head out west to break Guinness World Record

WORLD RECORD: The motorhomes setting up at the Barcaldine Showground.

WORLD RECORD: The motorhomes setting up at the Barcaldine Showground. Contributed

HUNDREDS of camping vehicles are heading to Central West Queensland for an attempt on the world record for the longest parade of camping vehicles.

The current Guinness World Record of 672 camping vehicles was set in 2003 at Canelli, Italy.

Mick and Karen Griffin from Beerwah, Queensland. Contributed

Barcaldine Regional Council Mayor Rob Chandler said The Australian Motorhoming Lions Club, in partnership with Barcaldine Regional Council, was organising the event and was expecting about 1000 camping vehicles to take part.

"The place is alive with visitors to our region right now and they are spread right across Central West Queensland waiting to come and start the rally,” he said.

"They will be here at Barcaldine Showgrounds by 4pm tomorrow. They are coming from right across the region to break this record.”

Saturday night, the camping vehicles will set up on Barcaldine Isisford Rd where they will attempt to break the record for the longest connected image made of Led rope lights. The current record sits at 655 metres.

Then, on Sunday morning, they will be attempting to break the largest parade of self-contained camping vehicles. Motorhomes, caravans, campervans, and fifth wheelers will participate.

The motorhomes setting up at the Barcaldine Showground. Contributed

"There has to be a certain distance between each van and they all have to be moving for a distance of 3km to break the record,” Cr Chandler said.

"They will be on the Barcaldine Isisford Rd, which is council controlled, and will take up about 35km of the road to line up and get moving.

"The road is fairly quiet. There are a few landowners out there and they are fully supportive of these guys. It's only one night and one day to break a record that will put Central West Queensland on the map.

"It is a huge effort on everyone's part to pull this off.”

Cr Chandler said there would be road closures, road signs and traffic controls in place, as there would be about 1000 camping vehicles turning onto Landsborough Hwy. He said the event was also about helping outback communities that have been doing it tough.

"They are not just going to turn around and drive home,” he said.

"They are going to visit small businesses and places like the Qantas Founders Museum, Australian Stockman's Hall of Fame, Charleville Cosmos Centre and Observatory and Blackall Woolscour.

"This will put money back into the pockets of small businesses who have had a tough time with the drought over the past several years and everyone will benefit right across Central West Queensland.

"We have also put up cash prizes for people who spend in our five towns (Alpha, Aaramac, Barcaldine, Jericho and Muttaburra). If they spend money in each of the five towns they are eligible for a draw to up to $3000 in prizes.”

Allan Coleman from Strathmerton, Victoria. Contributed

According to Barcaldine police, 911 motorhomes had registered for the event.

"Police will have controls in place to try and manage traffic and access to the showgrounds will be completely blocked off while the record attempt is going,” a spokesperson said.

"Traffic on the Landsborough Highway leading into this weekend is expected to be quite heavy, we urge drivers to use caution if travelling on this road/in this direction.

"Traffic will also be quite heavy on Sunday around lunch time as everyone heads off, so do keep that in mind.”