Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Hundreds of staff underpaid at Queensland utility

by STEVEN SCOTT
11th Dec 2019 9:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

SUNWATER has underpaid hundreds of senior staff for more than a decade in a bungle that could have ripped off up to a quarter of its workforce.

The state-owned water utility has written to current and former staff employed as far back as 2006 to warn they may have been underpaid.

In a move that could have affected about 400 senior staff employed on individual contracts, Sunwater failed to identify sections of an enterprise agreement.

The problem was discovered during recent negotiations over the agreement.

In a statement, Sunwater said those affected were "largely technical specialists and senior leaders".

Operator maintainers, electricians, mechanical tradespeople, administration and civil teams have not been affected, it said.

But the agency does not know exactly how many people who have been left out of pocket and has hired external consultants to help identify those it owes money to.

Sunwater has also referred itself to the federal Workplace Ombudsman and has attempted to contact staff. The embarrassing error will see taxpayers hit for back-pay.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks sunwater underpayment utility wage theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rockhampton council worker referred to CCC

        premium_icon Rockhampton council worker referred to CCC

        Council News Shock start to week for Rocky council as key leader resigns suddenly and another worker is referred to CCC

        CQ businessman’s power struggle to stay competitive

        premium_icon CQ businessman’s power struggle to stay competitive

        News Future is uncertain for Rocky multinational as conditions continue to worsen

        Shovels in the ground for juicy new project

        premium_icon Shovels in the ground for juicy new project

        News Members of the local pineapple industry gathered in Hidden Valley today to...

        COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

        premium_icon COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

        News See the full list of people appearing in the Magistrates Court today