Hundreds of students put through driver safety courses

FUN RUN: Tessa Drew participating in the event over the weekend that raised $3, 800 for CQ students to attend a defensive driving course.

MORE than 140 Central Queensland students will be put through a defensive driving courses this year thanks to community fundraising.

The Yeppoon-based Jason Rich Foundation held a fun run on the weekend.

With just under 200 nominated runners, around $3,800 was raised from the event.

"It was great to see everyone,” foundation co-founder Tracey Rich said.

"Everyone seemed to have a good time as well.”

Sunday's event was the 7th fun run the foundation has held since n 2012.

Among this, the foundation also holds various other events to raise money.

The money helps senior school students attend a day long defensive driving course held in the car park of the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange (Gracemere Saleyards).

The course is fitting for the foundation in honour of Tracey's son Jason, who was killed in a single vehicle car accident in 2009, shortly after his 21st birthday.

Tracey said when children are learning to drive, they are taught to pass the driving test and not how to handle the car.

Instructors from Safe Drive Training in Brisbane bring their vehicles up for the training weekend and put the students through practical and theoretical sessions.

"It teaches them a lot more common sense, like don't travel with your window half down, where you should put your seatbelt for the best support, what to do if something jumps out at you, how to sit in the car, how to check the engine, change a tyre, how to brake. They get to ask a lot of questions,” Tracey said.

"It is a practical experience, its different sitting at a computer or reading book. If you are sitting there doing it yourself, you learn more.

"They make the students keep doing it again until they get it as well.”

This year, 144 students from Rockhampton Girls Grammar, Rockhampton Grammar, Glenmore State High, Emmaus College, Heights College, North Rockhanpton High, St Brendan's College, Tannum Sands State High, Gladstone State High, Rockhampton State High, Yeppoon State High and St Ursula's College will be put through the course.

"We aim to do it twice a term but we aren't doing as many this year,” Tracey said.

"We would love to do it a lot more but funds don't permit it.”

The foundation is now looking for more funding to help with the course.

"Each year we just get through,” Tracey said.

"We are hoping to get more bigger businesses involved for corporate or government sponsorship, times are tough and the only that keeps us going is the community at this stage, the local businesses support in Yeppoon and some in Rockhampton.”

