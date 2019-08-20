Hundreds of thousands spent to spruce Mt Archer for tourism

GRANT ANNOUNCEMENT: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry MP was joined by Divisional Councillor Neil Fisher to announce that $600,000 will be granted to the Rockhampton Regional Council to build a new toilet and change facility at the top of Mount Archer.

GRANT ANNOUNCEMENT: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry MP was joined by Divisional Councillor Neil Fisher to announce that $600,000 will be granted to the Rockhampton Regional Council to build a new toilet and change facility at the top of Mount Archer. Contributed

AN EXCITING new addition to the summit of Mt Archer will see visiting families enjoy better, more modern, facilities thanks to a grant from the Federal Government.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said the $600,000 would contribute to the amenities block development and would act as a key to unlock the tourism potential of one of the country's great mountain parks.

"I am pleased to be able to announce that $600,000 through the Community Development Grant Program will be granted to the Rockhampton Regional Council to build a new toilet and change facility, at Fraser Park at the top of Mt Archer,” Ms Landry said.

"We have seen such growth in not only the facilities but the popularity of Mt Archer over recent years, however the toilets at the summit are in need of renewal. This development will greatly enhance the natural advantage of the mountain and build on the success of previous rounds of funding from all three levels of government on the mountain.”

Ms Landry said the Nurim Circuit had returned the interest back to the mountain and a new wave of locals and tourists were taking advantage of the magnificent natural asset.

"The ability for frail, infirm, or disabled people to access the Nurim Circuit has meant a world of difference to many CQ families and this new amenities block will be similarly accessible; making it perfect for wheelchair users, mothers with prams, and the elderly.” she said.

Councillor Neil Fisher said when the Mount Archer activation plan was developed, making the mountain accessible to all was at the top of the list.

"We identified early on that redeveloping the amenities block would play a vital role ensuring Mt Archer was truly inclusive,” Cr Fisher said.

"I am delighted we will be able to make that a reality thanks to this funding.

"The new block will be yet another improvement to this stunning area amongst the tree tops that so many in our community enjoy.”

