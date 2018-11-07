Hundreds of tyres dumped in bush near Gympie

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

I ONCE again draw Gympie Regional Council's attention to a dump of at least 300 old tyres in bushland on a property near the old mining crusher site.

There is now a fresh deposit of about 200 old tyres stacked adjacent to the house on this property. These could easily be rolled down into the bush, near the original heap, out of sight.

The original tyre dump came close to catching fire two years ago.

The common prevailing winds would see resultant toxic smoke from any fire drift over Gympie.

(Name withheld)

East Deep Creek

Challenges faced by veterans

THIS Sunday for Remembrance Day we'll be standing alongside Australians for a minute of silence to recognise and honour those who have served.

We encourage all Australians to get behind the #1MS campaign, led by the Department of Veterans' Affairs, and share who they will be thinking about for the minute's silence held at 11am on November 11.

Let's band together to honour our veterans and mark this significant milestone - a centenary of the First World War Armistice.

For us, this day is also a time to reflect on all veterans and how we can best support them and their families for years to come.

At Mates4Mates we provide support and rehabilitation services to current and ex-serving Defence Force members who are wounded, injured or ill, and their families.

We know that many veterans face challenges as they transition to civilian life, and long into the future, so it's imperative they have access to support in times of need.

Current or ex-serving Defence members, and their families, can phone 1300 4 MATES for confidential support or information about our services.

Alternatively, reach out to Open Arms on 1800 001 046 for 24/7 counselling or Lifeline on 13 11 14 for crisis support and suicide prevention.

Troy Watson,

CEO, Mates4Mates