Hundreds set to stride into Yeppoon Running Festival

A large field took part in the 5km event at last year's Yeppoon Running Festival. Chris Ison ROK011017crun16

RUNNING: About 800 people are expected to hit the course for the annual Yeppoon Running Festival on Sunday.

Participants of all ages and skill levels will line up in the four distances on offer - the 5km, 10km, half marathon and 1.6km family fun run.

Race organiser Glenn Skinner said everything was on track for another successful event, with Mother Nature even coming to the party with perfect weather forecast.

"Yeppoon seems really busy this week,” he said.

"There's a lot of people from out of town so hopefully a few of the visitors might come along and do the run as well.

"I think the weather's key for this event. It's not quite as cold and it's the time of year where a lot of people are starting to get back to exercise again.

"It gives locals, whether from Rockhampton or Yeppoon, something to aim up for.”

Skinner said the picturesque course, which runs in part along the foreshore and through the water play area, was also a major draw card.

He said the variety of distances catered for everyone from the competitive runner to families looking to be involved in a great community event.

Rhys Williams will be back to defend his half marathon title. Allan Reinikka ROK270518arrr18

Last year's half marathon winner Rhys Williams will be back to defend his title.

The Rockhampton runner won in a time of 1:17:39 but has since recorded a personal best for the 21.1km, clocking 1:16:22 at the Rocky River Run in May.

He believes another PB might not be out of the question on the flat, fast course on Sunday.

"I'll be looking at somewhere around the 1:16 or 1:17,” he said.

"You have to go in with a degree of confidence but I go into every event now just determined to get to the finish line. If I come first, I come first; if I come 10th, I come 10th.”

Williams said the Yeppoon course was great to run.

"Because it's four laps you're never too far away from the crowd and on the last lap they really get behind you and drive you home,” he said.

"You just need to run your own race and not be influenced by the people around you too much.”

