Hundreds support ICare push

SINCE launching in November 2017, the community-driven initiative known as the ICare Community Project has raised over $22,900 in contributions and vouchers to assist local residents in need.

The ICare Community Project evolved through community conversations, leading to a desire to encourage shire residents not to give up, and to have a sense of hope and community support when experiencing hardship.

Deputy Mayor and ICare committee member Nigel Hutton said the initiative has been taken into the heart of many local groups and organisations who have raised money, or donated goods to support community members in their greatest time of need.

"This project means more than just the donations themselves; it's also about taking someone by the hand and walking with them along the journey of recovery, and identifying other supports/agencies that can make their journey less perilous and help them to achieve great outcomes,” Cr Hutton said.

"So far, the project has received $3,175.95 in contributions from September 1 to November 2018, with $10,895 in vouchers issued to 188 recipients from November 2017 to November 2018.

Yeppoon Lions Pinefest Ambassador Quest Winner for 2018, Shelby Newton also contributed $10,010.

"This is a fantastic outcome for our community and proves what working together can achieve. Council would like to sincerely thank the Community Centre team for keeping the momentum going on this important project.”

Community Development Councillor Jan Kelly said the Community Centre has received overwhelming support in the past year from community members, groups and businesses who want to donate money and items to support local men, women and children experiencing significant financial stress.

"Council would like to sincerely thank everybody who has kindly donated in any way, big or small, allowing this wonderful community project to continue. More fundraising activities will be organised in the near future,” Cr Kelly said.

"The Community Centre also accepts donations of items for other programs connected to the ICare Project, including Share the Dignity, Alternative Learning Spaces, Dignity First Project (laundry and washroom facility) ICare Christmas, and the Yeppoon Salvation Army.

"We find that the items most helpful for these programs include women's and men's personal hygiene products, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, soap, toothpaste, note pads, pens, pencils, USB sticks, school supplies, A4 reams of paper, and washing powder.”

Phone 49133840 or drop in to the Community Centre, 80 John St during business hours if you would like to donate.