Hundreds to be tested in Rocky student TB case

140 individuals will be tested in relation to a Rockhampton student diagnosed with tuberculosis.

HUNDREDS of individuals are expected to be tested in the aftermath of a Rockhampton student being diagnosed with tuberculosis.

As of Monday, about 140 close contacts are confirmed to require screening for the disease which killed 1.5 million individuals in 2018.

The shock diagnosis was last week confirmed after a youth, who attends North Rockhampton State High School, was diagnosed with an active case.

CQ Health Public Health director Dr Gulam Khandaker confirmed the student had spent time overseas some months ago.

It is believed the TB bacteria laid dormant in the child, with infectious symptoms only becoming apparent in the past four weeks.

However, the student had attended classes in that time – prompting the rapid healthcare response.

Dr Gulam Khandaker of CQHHS

A Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service spokesman this morning confirmed screening clinics would commence this week.

“TB screening is a lengthy process and, depending on time frame of exposure, it will be several months before we can exclude transmission.”

Whether any further TB cases have come as a result of contact tracing is unknown.

However, the student will not attend school until they are deemed non-infectious.

North Rockhampton State High School will remain open for business while tracing is underway.