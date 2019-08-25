Hundreds to get choral at Great Western on Monday

Astrid Jorgensen conducts the Pub Choir at the Blank Space, Toowoomba. More than five hundred have booked for Rockhampton's turn tonight.

Everybody can sing, and the Pub Choir organisers on a mission to prove it.

What began as a Brisbane-based, monthly, Wednesday night institution has hit the Bruce Highway.

The Great Western Hotel in Rockhampton has already received more than 500 booking for tomorrow's sing-along.

Pack yourself into a pub with hundreds of strangers, learn a song in three-part harmony in 90 minutes, perform it twice, and if the publishing gods are smiling, have it immortalised in video forever.

No audition, no solos, no commitments, no sheet music, NO WORRIES.

Music belongs to everybody. So grab a beer, relax, and simply open your sound hole (your mouth, FYI). It's rowdy, wholesome, and so much damn fun.

The Pub Choir also visits Charleville, Longreach, Winton, Mount Isa, Port Douglas, Cairns, Mission Beach, Townsville and Mackay.

It will be a quick turnaround for the people who attended the Lee Kernaghan standing room only gig at the GWH on Saturday night.

More than 1,200 punters rocked the night away at the Kernaghan/Wolfe Brothers/Christie Lamb gig.

The Great Western Hotel will also play host to Jon Stevens, Busby Marou and Suzie Quatro later this year.

Rockhampton Pub Choir

- Great Western Hotel 39 Stanley Sts

- 5.00pm Hotel opens to Pub Choir ticket holders only

- Get here early and enjoy and enjoy a couple of drinks and a bite to eat

- Tickets can be purchased on line beforehand www.greatwesternhotel.com.au or at the door on the night

- Enter via the Beer Garden only

- Cash Bar

- Food options available from the BBQ area (no bookings)

- 7.00pm Pub Choir commences

- #GWH #SingYourHeartOutRockhampton #PubChoir