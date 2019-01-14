Hundreds turn out for bargain back to school supplies

THOUGH parents may be eager to get their children out of the house and back into the classroom, the cost of doing so leaves many counting the cash as the new semester draws closer.

Parents across Central Queensland are scrambling to make ends meet to keep up with increasingly expensive book lists, stationary and uniform costs.

Rockhampton mother Rebecca Richardson took advantage of the launch of Centacare CQ's School Savvy Pop-Up shop on Monday to nab herself a couple of bargains.

With the help of St Vincent de Paul, Lineline and local businesses, Centacare CQ has received donations of stationary supplies, pre-loved uniforms and money from the community to provide cheaper alternatives for filling the book list.

CentacareCQ's Jen Corrie cooking up the snags at the School Savvy pop-up shop. Tamara MacKenzie, CentacareCQ

Ms Richardson has three children (aged eight, 11 and 14) and said the cost of sending them back to school each year is huge.

"Especially with high school. I've got one child in high school and another next year,” she said.

"Just for my oldest, we've got a $200 calculator we have to buy. For one calculator.

"It's very, very expensive to get them back to school.”

Rebecca and Aliesha Richardson at pop up shop. Allan Reinikka ROK140119apopup R

For one 96 page exercise book, Ms Richardson normally pays 50c to $1 at retail stores, however at the Pop-Up shop, she scored herself five books for $1.

For most primary school students, there can be up to 14 notebooks on a book list.

"It's a big, big difference,” she said.

"The uniform [shirts] are $1 each and high school uniforms are $40 plus.

"If anyone is struggling, this is definitely a way to be able to prepare your kids for school and get a few books to help out.”

Around 100 people turned up to nab a bargain at Rockhampton's School Savvy Pop-Up Shop Monday morning. Tamara MacKenzie, CentacareCQ

Centacare CQ project coordinator Anna Morris said the morning had been a big success, with around 100 thrifty parents pouring through the doors within the first hour.

"It's been great to see,” she said.

Centacare Far North Queensland approached the Rockhampton office after seeing success in the School Savvy program up north for the past three years.

"We jumped on board and the feedback has been that there's a need for it,” Ms Morris said.

From January 14 to 18, Rockhampton and Yeppoon will host pop-up stores, and from January 17 to 18 Mount Morgan will also play host.

"There's a fair few people saying this is a great idea and that they need this,” Ms Morris said.

"Now that Christmas is gone, they're starting to regroup and think about how they're going to manage the start of the school year.

"Although it's concerning to see there's such a need in our community for that, we'd just like to be able to help them.”

According to Ms Morris, the rising costs of living and school supplies doesn't just impact one demographic; everyone is feeling the pinch.

"I don't think you can neatly categories people into who needs and who doesn't,” she said.

"Households with two incomes are still struggling nowadays.

"There's a need for help and the rising costs associated with sending kids to school are hard enough, but if you have multiple kids on top of that, it can become quite unmanageable.”

Another bargain includes pencil cases for $4, inclusive of all the basics. For high school students, excluding a calculator, the average cost of a pencil case is around $20.

Uniforms are also selling for $3 per branded item, whereas store bought ones can get up to $35 for polo shirts.

Anna Morris at pop up shop. Allan Reinikka ROK140119apopup2

A local hairdresser also attended the Rockhampton Pop-Up on Monday to provide free basic back to school trims for children.

The stores will be open until close date or until stocks run out. Keep updated through Centacare CQ Facebook page.

School Savvy Pop-Up Shop dates