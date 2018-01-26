Hundreds turn out for Rocky's own Big Bash

Northside, captained by Murray Harch, was crowned the winner of Rockhampton Cricket's inaugural Big Bash Charity Match.

CRICKET: Northside took the honours in the inaugural Big Bash Charity Match which lit up the Rockhampton Cricket Ground on Thursday night.

More than 500 people - one of the biggest crowds seen at the city's cricket headquarters - turned out for the clash which forged a new intercity sporting rivalry and helped raise more than $3000 for prostate cancer.

Organisers went to great lengths to replicate the exciting format of the Big Bash League, with music, live commentary and sideline interviews with the players.

About 100 children attended Queensland Cricket's come and try session before the game, and got to rub shoulders with Brisbane Heat mascot Heater.

Rockhampton Cricket match director Todd Wells was thrilled with how the night played out, the only downside a late downpour which brought the game to a premature end with Northside in a commanding position in its run chase.

The Jason Wells-captained Southside won the toss and elected to bat.

Joe McGahan anchored the innings with an impressive 44 off 29 balls to lead the men in blue to 9-149 off their 20 overs.

Luke Reid scored 21 and Shane Scott and Kade Horan chipped in with 18 runs apiece.

Steven Munchow was Northside's best bowler, finishing with 3-13 in an economic spell.

In reply Northside found themselves in trouble at 3-5, as left-arm quick Horan ripped in to claim the wickets of captain Murray Harch and fellow opener Lachlan Hartley in his first over.

That brought to the wicket dynamic batsman Todd Harmsworth, who turned the game on its head.

He blasted 56 from 24 balls, combining with Brent Hartley in an 80-run partnership that swung the momentum back in Northside's favour.

Justin Peacock (28) and Tim Reid (13) were scoring at close to a run a ball when the rain started to fall, with Northside just 20 runs short of victory with six overs in hand.

Todd Wells said Northside was awarded the victory, given it was ahead on run rate.

McGahan and Harsmworth were named man of the match for their respective teams.

The major sponsor for the game, Moltec Electrical and Air Conditioning, donated over $700 to the cause for runs scored and wickets taken.

Rockhampton Cricket contributed $1000 courtesy of the barbecue and a percentage of the canteen takings, while JAF Electrical Solutions donated $1000 and Kennas Accountants $200.

"It was a great night out for the Rockhampton cricket community,” Todd said.

"There was a fantastic atmosphere and it's something we're really proud of.

"It's definitely one of the biggest crowds we've seen and we can't thank everyone involved enough for their wonderful support.

"The players were all happy to be involved and are keen to go again next year.

"We want to make this a permanent fixture on the community's calendar and we plan to hold it on the eve of Australia Day each year.”