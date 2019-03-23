Hundreds turn out to support special prayer for Christchurch
FORMER Christchurch resident Phillip Jenkins was one of the hundreds of visitors to pay tribute to the victims and their families in the Christchurch massacre by attending a special prayer service hosted at the Rockhampton Mosque on Friday evening.
More than 500 people were estimated to have flocked to show their solidarity with the international Muslim community - the mosque was standing room only, with guests overflowing to seating areas down both sides of the building, lit up with big-screen projections of service inside.
Standing outside the prayer event, Mr Jenkins said he made the trek from Yeppoon for the event after reading about it on social media.
"I'm incredibly heartened that people have come along to show respect for a community that deserves the respect. We are with them, totally. They are our community, there is no difference between them and us.”
The atmosphere inside the mosque was solemn and yet there was an undercurrent of steely resolve, where people from all walks of life and faiths gathered, determined that the actions of one evil individual wouldn't speak for the majority of decent Australians.
Islamic Society of CQ president Riaz Ahmed gave an impassioned speech offering his condolences and talking about the fears he had heard expressed within the Muslim community following the attack in New Zealand.
"Every tragedy has an opportunity to engage with one another, the wider communities, neighbours and to reach out to those who are afraid and rejoin their hearts with others,” he said.