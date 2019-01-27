Hundreds turns out to support much-loved Cap Coast woman

COMMUNITY SUPPORT: Over 400 people took part in the Australia Day Fun Run raising money for Yeppoon woman Gabe Watkin, pictured centre, who was diagnosed with motor neuron disease in 2017.

HUNDREDS of people have supported Yeppoon woman Gabe Watkin with a weekend fun run raising over $2000 for motor neurone disease (MND) research.

Ms Watkin, a much-loved member of the Capricorn Coast community, was diagnosed with MND in 2017.

The degenerative disease affects two Australians each day, attacking the nerves controlling muscle movement.

Since moving to the area in 2004, Ms Watkin dedicated countless hours to the Yeppoon Swans AFL club and could often be found volunteering in the canteen, helping in the sheds, strapping players and offering moral support.

Cara Bartlett, who has been part of the team organising the 5km Australia Day Family Fun Run for five years, said choosing a cause to support this year was an easy decision.

Ms Bartlett said Ms Watkin was someone the Capricorn Coast community wanted to support and that was evident in the turn-out of over 400 people at the Saturday event.

That number was more than double those who attended last year.

Ms Bartlett said the organisers were offering the donation to Ms Watkin herself to help with treatment costs, but she passed the money on to Fight MND.

Family was the focus of the event, which wasn't organised as a 'race'.

Instead, participants got a raffle ticket as they crossed the finish line and were in the draw to win prizes donated by local businesses.

"I was really overwhelmed with the support for local businesses,” Ms Bartlett said.

"I just found any time I approached any business in town about supporting this, there was never a hesitation.

"I'm someone who likes to help out where I can. I'm all about trying to get healthy too so a fun run was good.

"This year I was particularly passionate about making it a fun run, family walk and event.

"I wanted to make it for those people who just wanted to turn up for a walk and to bring their kids or their dogs.

"It's certainly reinvigorated my passion to get out there and organise things like this.”

