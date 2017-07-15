Hundreds welcome Rocky's football hero home

HE MADE it through State of Origin unscathed, but it was writer's cramp that threatened Cameron Munster as he was mobbed by fans in a hero's homecoming.
The Rockhampton player this morning greeted hundreds of fans who turned out to see him at Intersport Rockhampton following his star performance in Wednesday night's Origin decider.
Cameron is the new face of Intersport Superstores, a perfect fit for the company he worked for in Rockhampton for several years as a teenager.
Jacinta Bell-Booth took her 6-year-old daughter Piper, who enjoyed watching at least half the game on Wednesday.
"Being a single mum, I want my daughter to know she can accomplish anything in life and Cameron is a good example,” Jacinta said.
"I don't think she quite understands football, but she was quite excited.”
Jacinta said it was great to be able to show her daughter that coming from a regional area didn't stop Cameron making a big impact in a national game.
"You know you can come from nowhere and be something,” she said.
For others, like Tyrese and Lucas Gibbins, it was a chance to meet a favourite player.
"We had a great time watching Queensland flog New South Wales,” Tyrese said.
It's estimated over 200 people turned up for the event, which lasted over the hour originally scheduled.