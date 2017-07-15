Hundreds welcome Rocky's football hero home

HE MADE it through State of Origin unscathed, but it was writer's cramp that threatened Cameron Munster as he was mobbed by fans in a hero's homecoming.

The Rockhampton player this morning greeted hundreds of fans who turned out to see him at Intersport Rockhampton following his star performance in Wednesday night's Origin decider.

Cameron Munster: Cameron Munster with fans in Rockhampton.

Cameron is the new face of Intersport Superstores, a perfect fit for the company he worked for in Rockhampton for several years as a teenager.

Jacinta Bell-Booth took her 6-year-old daughter Piper, who enjoyed watching at least half the game on Wednesday.

"Being a single mum, I want my daughter to know she can accomplish anything in life and Cameron is a good example,” Jacinta said.

Cameron Munster with Piper and Jacinta Bell-Booth. Allan Reinikka ROK150717amunster

"I don't think she quite understands football, but she was quite excited.”

Jacinta said it was great to be able to show her daughter that coming from a regional area didn't stop Cameron making a big impact in a national game.

"You know you can come from nowhere and be something,” she said.

For others, like Tyrese and Lucas Gibbins, it was a chance to meet a favourite player.

Cameron Munster with Tyrese, Lucas and Belinda Gibbins. Allan Reinikka ROK150717amunster

"We had a great time watching Queensland flog New South Wales,” Tyrese said.

It's estimated over 200 people turned up for the event, which lasted over the hour originally scheduled.