Crews are rushing to a grass fire in Beerwah
Breaking

Hundreds still without power after blaze extinguished

Chloe Lyons
by
14th Jul 2018 3:54 PM | Updated: 4:46 PM

UPDATE: A fire caused by three fallen power lines which left hundreds of Coast residents without power has been extinguished. 

A fire crew arrived to the Lindeman Rd, Beerwah blaze about 3.20pm, with the fire taking more than an hour to put out. 

A total of 832 homes in Beerwah, Beerburrum, Coochin Creek, Elimbah and Glasshouse Mountains are still left without power.

Energex are on scene assessing the damage.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said it wasn't clear how the power lines fell over. 

The Rural Fire Service warned smoke in the area may affect residents and motorists.

If you believe your property is under threat, call 000 immediately.

