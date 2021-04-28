‘Hungry to play’: Huge development for gridiron in CQ

The Rockhampton Wolverines will this year play in the newly established Central Queensland division alongside the Mackay Mavericks and the Port City Pirates from Gladstone.

The Rockhampton Wolverines are gearing up to hit the field again, this time in Gridiron Queensland’s newly established Central Queensland division.

The regional competition will also include the Mackay Mavericks and newcomers Port City Pirates from Gladstone.

Details are still being finalised but it is hoped the competition will start in October.

Wolverines secretary Mitchell Powell said it was an exciting development for the sport.

“This is fantastic news, and it’s great to see Central Queensland really embracing gridiron,” he said.

The Rockhampton Wolverines won the North Queensland division in their first year.

“We’re so happy to be involved in this new division, and it goes to show that people want to see more of this contact sport.

“We’re keen to keep promoting the game in any way we can.”

The Wolverines played in - and won - the North Queensland division in their debut season, which culminated in their 26-nil grand final win in March 2020.

The players saw no further action in 2020 due to COVID but Powell said they could not wait to suit up for what should be a keenly contested CQ division.

The Wolverines will resume training on Monday, May 10, at Woods Park in Berserker.

“We’re fighting fit and looking strong,” Powell said.

“It was hard not having any games last year, but the boys are pumped and hungry to play some footy again.

“I can’t wait to get back on the field, it’s been too long.”

