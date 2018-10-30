Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Hunt on for bus station handbag snatch-grab robber

29th Oct 2018 3:57 PM

A MAN who snatched an innocent woman's handbag and fled to a waiting getaway car is being hunted by police.

A woman had been sitting at the bus stop at a Kearneys Spring shopping centre when, at 5.44am on Wednesday, October 24, a man walked past.

Twenty seconds later he walked back to the woman and asked to use a lighter.

Police said the man then snatched the woman's handbag as she was getting the lighter.

Despite her efforts, the man grabbed the bag and ran towards a waiting car with the woman close behind.

Police said the woman tried to open the rear passenger door into which the man had climbed when the car drove away, dragging her a short distance.

She suffered minor cuts and bruises.

 

Checks indicate the same pictured vehicle was reported stolen and had committed offences in Chinchilla.
Checks indicate the same pictured vehicle was reported stolen and had committed offences in Chinchilla. QPS

Police have confirmed the car had been stolen from Chinchilla, and it has been linked to several offences in the area.

"This vehicle has been involved in a number of offences in Chinchilla, Toowoomba and Goondiwindi," police said.

The man involved in the snatch and grab is described as being of Aboriginal or Torres Straight Islander appearance, light complexion, about 16 to 17 years old, with black fuzzy short hair and about 177cm tall and a slim build.

He was wearing a black baseball style cap with a white motif possibly Adidas brand, blue short-sleeve t-shirt, black knee length shorts and joggers of a dark description.

The vehicle is described as a white Ford Ghia sedan, registration number 206 IP.

If you have any knowledge or information in relation to the below vehicle, please call police.

kearneys spring toowoomba crime toowoomba police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    'Extreme violence' against drivers in two road rage assaults

    'Extreme violence' against drivers in two road rage assaults

    Crime He forced one driver off the road before that assault and pulled a truck driver out of his cabin before the second assault

    • 30th Oct 2018 4:15 AM
    Accused murderer's case delayed as witnesses overseas

    Accused murderer's case delayed as witnesses overseas

    Crime The victim was found dead at a creek off Fitzroy River in 2016

    • 30th Oct 2018 4:00 AM
    Rocky primary school's ambitious expansion plans underway

    premium_icon Rocky primary school's ambitious expansion plans underway

    News Parents are rushing to enrol, attracted to their good reputation.

    CQ man endures 22 hour wait for scan after breaking his neck

    premium_icon CQ man endures 22 hour wait for scan after breaking his neck

    News Staff run off feet while multiple patients waited for scans

    Local Partners