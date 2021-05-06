Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are hunting a suspect after he acted indecently in front of a child on a public bus last month.
Police are hunting a suspect after he acted indecently in front of a child on a public bus last month.
Crime

Hunt for pervert who acted indecently in front of child

by Caleb Bond, Dixie Sulda, Patrick James
6th May 2021 12:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are hunting a man who acted indecently in front of a child on a Salisbury bus last month, releasing CCTV in a bid to identify the suspect.

Police have released an image of the suspect who acted indecently in front of a child on a Salisbury bus last month. Picture: SA Police
Police have released an image of the suspect who acted indecently in front of a child on a Salisbury bus last month. Picture: SA Police

 

A man on board the 224M bus, travelling on the Salisbury Highway, behaved indecently about 7.40pm on Thursday April 22, before getting off the bus at stop 45 on the Salisbury Highway.

The child was not physically injured.

Police are urging any witnesses to assist in identifying the suspect, who was described as a man of Aboriginal appearance, aged in his late 40s, wearing dark shorts, a light striped hooded jumper and dark shoes.

He was last seen walking along Evan Avenue, Salisbury.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

crime indecent exposure police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man accused of ramming into stationary car and burglary

        Premium Content Man accused of ramming into stationary car and burglary

        Crime A man accused of ramming another vehicle which was stuck behind another vehicle, and burglary, was granted bail last month.

        • 6th May 2021 12:00 PM
        Scanning code tells the story of where beef came from

        Premium Content Scanning code tells the story of where beef came from

        Technology Innovative product labelling is on display at Beef Australia and is used on...

        Award-winning CQ children’s author shares new book

        Premium Content Award-winning CQ children’s author shares new book

        Education Kathryn Apel had the chance to show her picture book to Prime Minister Scott...

        Councillors debate for two hours over boundary signage

        Premium Content Councillors debate for two hours over boundary signage

        Council News Councillors are considering whether to build quirky welcome signage in a Central...