WANTED: Police are seeking this man, aged in his 50s, in relation to a series of offences .
News

Byfield man remains on the lam after Sunday night's fires

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
8th Aug 2018 9:25 AM | Updated: 10:08 AM

10am: A BYFIELD remains on the lam after a series of crimes in Capricorn Coast community Sunday night and Monday morning.

6am: A BYFIELD man is on the run after allegedly lighting fires in bushland near a camp site and threatening to shoot or stab any approaching police.

Police were still searching last night for the wanted man, aged in his 50s, who also allegedly used a machete to attack a Byfield resident in his own home in the early hours.

The wanted man is accused of lighting fires near a campground at Waterpark Creek at Byfield before threatening to kill emergency service workers.

After fleeing the scene, he later allegedly assaulted a man in his Byfield home with a machete before stealing a Toyota ute from the property.

Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow said firefighters who attended the camp site were confronted by a man who continued to light fires while they were trying to extinguish them.

Insp Shadlow said QFES believed the man may have been influenced by drugs or alcohol.

Police searched the Byfield area until about 1.30pm yesterday but were unable to locate the wanted man.

It is believed the wanted man (pictured) knows the Byfield area and surrounding bushland well.

The man is described as Caucasian in appearance, aged in his 50s, with short hair.

He may be travelling in a 2004 Toyota Hilux utility with Queensland registration plates 727-SJQ.

Anyone who sees the man should not approach him and phone triple zero (000).

byfield crime crime spree manhunt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

