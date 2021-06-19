Hunt for Edelsten’s missing millions

The estate of Geoffrey Edelsten, the disgraced doctor and one-time owner of the Sydney Swans, is being targeted by angry creditors.

Exclusive: Geoffrey Edelsten will be chased for debts beyond the grave, as creditors line up to challenge his will in a desperate hope to find his missing millions.

The disgraced doctor and one-time owner of the Sydney Swans was a former bankrupt in both Australia and the United States.

He left a string of debts across the world, despite his $100 million windfall from the sale of Allied Medical Group - a chain of GP clinics.

Now his Florida-based former business partner Alfie Mawardi, who has been released from a gag order following Edelsten's death last week, has revealed he will challenge the will.

Edelsten's second ex-wife Brynne, his estranged wife Gabi Grecko who claims they were still married, his first wife Leanne Nesbitt, former girlfriend Isabel Beard and their love child Matthew Beard, may also be able to lodge a claim.

Alfie Mawardi and his wife, Limor, founders of the House of Nurielle fashion brand. Mr Mawardi wants to challenge Geoffrey Edelsten’s will. Picture: Supplied.

Mr Mawardi, 69, said he never saw a cent from Edelsten, and he believed money was hidden.

"I'm sure there is still money out there," he said.

"He had all the cars, he had 10 to 15 cars - are you going to tell me that it all just disappeared?

"I think that now that he has passed away, I have legal rights to go after him."

Edelsten went bust in the United States in 2013 when his investments, which included the House of Nurielle fashion brand, a struggling casino in the Dominican Republic, and slum towers in Memphis and Ohio, collapsed under crippling debts.

He had cashed in on the sale of his medical group in 2011 and went on a spending spree.

His garage included a $1 million Rolls-Royce Phantom, along with Lamborghinis, Ferraris and Mercedes.

A court in the United States heard that Edelsten had given a $35 million loan to his Norman South Trust in 2012, which was moved before it could be frozen in the bankruptcy case.

The Norman South Trust has been dissolved.

Ms Grecko on Thursday posted a message she received from one of her friends on Instagram.

"Gabi genuinely loved him. If anyone deserves a share of his estate, it's Gabi," the post from Madison Baker said.

"When you get your millions Gabi, look after it and do not fall for any scams. GWE (Geoffrey Walter Edelsten) always wanted you to be okay for the rest of your life even after he was no longer here."

Geoffrey and Brynne Edelsten with a Ferrari. Creditors want to find out where the car and others like it went.

Edelsten's long-time accountant Lindsay Hosking confirmed that he had been appointed the executor of the former Sydney Swans' owner's will.

Mr Hosking said he had "no idea" if anyone would challenge the will.

When asked if Edelsten, 78, had any money when he died, Mr Hosking said: "I don't know, one of his friends was looking after that. I haven't seen the will yet."

Mr Hosking said he was sad at the loss of his friend.

"I've known him for 30 years, it started off as accounting, but then we became friends," he said.

"He was a great guy."

Edelsten met Mr Mawardi at his shop in Las Vegas.

They became friends after Edelsten claimed that they served his then wife Brynne ahead of supermodel Heidi Klum.

Edelsten agreed to bankroll Mr Mawardi's business, with plans to open boutiques in Dubai, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

They also bought the casino in the Dominican Republic and flew down there from Florida on the company's private jet.

Gabi Grecko, who claims she was still married to Edelsten, when she died posted a tribute to him on her Instagram page.

But Mr Mawardi said Edelsten was erratic and that the relationship started to unravel during a trip to the casino.

"We had a big blowout because they wanted to go from Florida to the Dominican Republic in six hours," he said.

"I ended up fighting with Brynne at the time. There was no way that was going to happen in that time frame even with a private plane."

And Mr Mawardi was stabbed outside his office "five times with a Japanese knife" by a man he claimed was linked to Edelsten.

Mr Mawardi's lawsuit in America included claims that Edelsten owed him at least $11m.

But he said that Edelsten flew his "A-team" of lawyers to the Broward County Courts in Florida to fight the action.

The ATO also sent three staff to Florida to demand they were paid first out of any settlement.

Geoffrey and his first wife Leanne Edelsten in 1984 after he made his first fortune in the medical industry. Picture: Rob Walls

Soneet Kapila, Edelsten's court-appointed bankruptcy trustee in Florida, said this week he remembered the case.

"The ATO was a priority creditor in the case. When the case was closed they were the major creditor paid," he said.

Edelsten was forced into a fire sale of his assets, including apartments at the Palazzo Versace on the Gold Coast, a penthouse apartment in Exhibition Street in Melbourne, and his fleet of luxury cars.

Edelsten had become a recluse before he was found dead in his apartment in St Kilda Road in Melbourne last week.

Friends and business associates had said they had not spoken to him for years.

Questions remain about how he was paying for the apartment in the luxurious Balencea tower, which has views across Albert Park Lake, where the Australian Formula One Race is held each year.

There were also questions about how he was paying for his cleaner and other support staff.

Edelsten was laid to rest in a modest funeral this week.

His brother Rodney, who lives in Melbourne's leafy bayside suburbs, declined to comment, saying it was not the right time to speak.

Brynne Gordon and Gabi Grecko declined to comment.

Mr Mawardi regrets he did not fly to Australia to have it out with Edelsten before he died.

"I did want to come out to Australia and see him this year to sort it out but now I'm never going to get that chance," he said.

