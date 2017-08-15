HUNT: Juvenile escapes police custody while still handcuffed

What a 2010 white Nissan Nivara dual cab ute looks like - the type of vehicle the juvenile stole from an Emerald residence this afternoon.

8.25pm: POLICE are on the hunt for a teenager who escaped police custody handcuff in Central Queensland this afternoon while being transported from a courthouse to a watchhouse.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the 17-year-old male was being taken from the Emerald courthouse to the watchhouse about 5pm when he escaped custody, jumping over a fence into a nearby backyard.

She said in this yard was a white 2010 Nissan Nivara dual cab ute with keys in the ignition which the juvenile has jumped into and driven off.

The registration of the ute is 089 WJU.

The spokeswoman said the ute driven by the offender was last seen in the Springsure area.

The offender is described as caucasian, 180cm tall, slim build, weighing about 55kgs.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

