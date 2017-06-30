Hunt on for mystery $18K CQ lottery winner

SOMEONE in Central Queensland is more than $18,000 richer today - but they might not know it yet.

NewsXpress Mount Morgan are eagerly waiting for the lucky customer who purchased a second division winning lottery ticket from their store to come in and claim their prize.

On Facebook yesterday, NewsXpress Mount Morgan revealed one of their customers had a huge prize waiting to be collected.

"We sold second division in last night's Double Dollar Days Wednesday Gold Lotto! Someone out there has a ticket worth $18 092.50 ..... is it you?," the post stated.

Despite the post being shared across social media, the lucky winner, who is one of nine across Queensland, had this morning not collected their prize from the Mount Morgan business.

It comes as Golden Casket revealed there were currently 11 unclaimed division one prizes across Queensland, News South Wales and Victoria worth a total of $13, 195, 088.02.

Among these are four unclaimed division on prizes from Queensland worth $5.37 million.

Since these winning tickets are unregistered, Golden Casket has no way of identifying or contacting the mystery winners.

Golden Casket urged Queensland to remain vigilant for any old Lotto tickets they might find among their receipts and paperwork when preparing their tax return.

Golden Casket spokesman Matt Hart said Aussies had a history of storing lotto tickets in weird and wonderful places.

"We've had past winners come forward after finding an old ticket in the back of a drawer, in the central console of their car and at the bottom of their handbag," Mr Hart said.

"Some players have also told us they keep tickets in their underwear draw for safe keeping.

"Could you have any old tickets lying around at home - perhaps among your paperwork or tax receipts?

"With more than $13.195 million up for grabs nationally, it's worth checking any old lotto ticket you might come across this taxt time."

Unclaimed division one prizes in Queensland

Wednesday Gold Lotto: 3315: 22/01/2014: NewsExtraDFO Cairns: $2M

Saturday Gold Lotto: 3539: 20/06/2015: Nextra Morayfield Village: $1M

Monday Gold Lotto: 3618: 19/12/2016: Cotton Tree News, Maroochydore: $1,024,544

Saturday Gold Lotto: 3699: 31/12/2016: Lutwyche News & Gifts: $1,347,826

There are more chances to win big with a whopping $30 million up for grabs in next Tuesday's Oz Lotto draw.

The Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot prize is now $3.4 million for draw 1061, whicle the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot is now $1.8 million for draw 10168.

Tickets can be purchased at any Golden Casket outlet on online from thelott.com.