Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Matthew Herse was found with a hunting knife and a strange weapon in his car at Amamoor. Picture: Facebook
Matthew Herse was found with a hunting knife and a strange weapon in his car at Amamoor. Picture: Facebook
News

Hunter caught with strange chainsaw weapon in Mary Valley

Frances Klein
10th Feb 2021 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:39 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN who was caught with a hunting knife and a "flail-like" weapon made from a chainsaw chain when he was driving in the Mary Valley in the middle of the night told police he had been hunting.

Matthew Herse was pulled over on the Mary Valley Highway on the way to Frayne Rd at Amamoor at 1.20am on a night in August last year.

Police found the knife under his car seat as well as a chainsaw chain that had a material handle fashioned into it to create a "flail-like weapon".

MORE GYMPIE COURT:Woman accused of touching 5yo during sleepover fronts court

Police also found drug-related items that were scales, clip seal bags, a scoop and a glass pipe.

Herse, a mobile mechanic, was upfront when he represented himself in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to possessing the weapons in public and the drug-related items on August 21.

"I was guilty - I showed them (the police) everything there was," he told the court.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan noted the man's previous weapon and drug possession charges but took into account his co-operation with police.

Herse was convicted and fined $600.

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

 

More Stories

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Freedom of expression is our right

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Freedom of expression is our right

        Opinion Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        WHOPPING COST: How much the by-election cost council

        Premium Content WHOPPING COST: How much the by-election cost council

        News A second by-election is yet to be called to fill the Division 3 vacancy.

        Rocket technology takes learning to new heights

        Premium Content Rocket technology takes learning to new heights

        Education St Brendan’s College launches innovative program.

        REVEALED: Altum’s exciting plans for GKI explained in detail

        Premium Content REVEALED: Altum’s exciting plans for GKI explained in detail

        News The meeting was the first opportunity for the public to ask Altum about its resort...