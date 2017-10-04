Hunter family waits 15 years for return to Brahman Week Sale

RAIN RELIEF: Mick Hunter from Hunter Way at Nanango with his son Matthew in the background and a bull up for auction at the Brahman Week Sales at the CQLX sale yards at Gracemere.

RAIN RELIEF: Mick Hunter from Hunter Way at Nanango with his son Matthew in the background and a bull up for auction at the Brahman Week Sales at the CQLX sale yards at Gracemere. Chris Ison ROK0031017cbrahman7

IT'S taken 15 years for Michael Hunter to make it back to the Brahman Week Sale at Gracemere and the long trip was worth it.

Michael and his family travelled all the way from Nanango to the event at the CQLX Saleyards and their success at the sale was underlined by good rainfall on their property.

"We've got a small Brahman stud so we show a few and we've had success at Brahman congress with a heifer, in the 21 to 24 months she won her class," he said.

"This is probably our first time back for fifteen years maybe.”

His return coincides with rain bucketing down across central and southern area of the state this week.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The cattle farmer said his property received 32 millilitres over the weekend.

He and his family had eagerly awaited such a downpour.

"We were very dry so it's a nice start but hopefully a bit more to come," he said.

Michael said the rainfall was the highest amount they had received in a severalmonths.

"I think it is about 79 days we've had no rain, Cyclone Debbie was our last fall, we got about one hundred millilitres," he said.

The Hunter family believe the rain will make a huge difference to their property when they return from the sale.

"Hopefully when we get home it will look a different place and might even have a tinge of green," he said.

Michael said he was selling cattle again for his son, Mitchell.

"We've really just got back into it because Mitchell is really keen on doing it, he loves showing them so we mainly do it because he's interested in it," he said.

Eugene Mollenhagen is another farmer who made a lengthy journey to attend the Brahman Week sale.

The cattle farmer said he had three Brahmans at the sale.

Eugene said his property, which is situated at Langley Flats, 35 km south of Monto, would have also received a huge downpour over the weekend.

"Our neighbour got 40 millilitres so that's brilliant for our country," he said.

The Langley Flats farmer, like most others across the state, has been praying for more rain.

Eugene said since Cyclone Debbie earlier this year, the only other large rainfall his property received was 25 millilitres about six weeks ago.