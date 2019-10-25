Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The wounded animal has not been found.
The wounded animal has not been found.
Offbeat

Hunter gored to death by deer he shot

by Adrianna Zappavigna
25th Oct 2019 11:37 AM

AN EXPERIENCED Arkansas hunter became the prey after shooting a buck that managed to retaliate.

Thomas Alexander, 66, had shot a deer while hunting near Yellville, Arkansa in the Ozark Mountains Tuesday evening when the unthinkable happened: the animal got up.

"Evidently, it got up and attacked him and he was gored several times," Keith Stephens, a spokesperson for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, told USA Today.

According to Stephens, the man stopped breathing before they could evacuate him via helicopter.

He was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Yellville local was found in the woods by his nephew, reports CNN.

The man was alert and talking despite suffering multiple antler puncture wounds to his body, and managed to contact his wife who called emergency services.

No autopsy is expected to be performed.

Another official from the Game and Fish Commission - Joe Dale Purdom - told CNN it's generally good hunting practice to wait 15 to 30 minutes before approaching a shot deer to make sure it's dead and not simply stunned.

The deer that gored the hunter is yet to be found, but wildlife officials will continue searching the woods with dogs, Stephens confirmed.

More Stories

deer gore hunter hunter killed hunting seniors-news shooting woods

Top Stories

    Plan to help communities in drought

    premium_icon Plan to help communities in drought

    News A plan to give drought-affected councils $10 million each as a part of a $1.3 billion program has been pushed by The Nationals

    Morning Rewind: Dream wedding in an unlikely location

    Morning Rewind: Dream wedding in an unlikely location

    News From a dismissed CQ cop to good news for visiting grandparents, keep up with the...

    COURT: Less than 20 people appearing today

    premium_icon COURT: Less than 20 people appearing today

    News See the full list of people appearing in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

    What’s on: 72 hours across the region

    premium_icon What’s on: 72 hours across the region

    News DISCOVER what the Central Queensland has to offer you.