24°
News

Hunter's road to recovery begins

Alexia Purcell | 28th Apr 2017 3:00 AM
A tragic accident with a boiled kettle left Hunter Hall 17 months, with burns to 12% of his little body and on-going yearly surgery.
A tragic accident with a boiled kettle left Hunter Hall 17 months, with burns to 12% of his little body and on-going yearly surgery. Contributed ROK270417ahunter2

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THEY were on the trip of a lifetime.

Kerrie and Mick Hall and their four children Haedin, 12, Cody, 10, Joel, six and Hunter, 17 months were travelling down the coast in a caravan to Tasmania.

They had left their hometown of Rockhampton just after Christmas, first stopping at Gladstone, then Bundaberg, Gympie and the Sunshine Coast.

It was there in Landsborough on March 26 that the unimaginable happened.

A tragic accident with a boiled kettle left Hunter with burns to 12% of his little body and on-going yearly surgery.

"He was all wet,” mum Kerrie tearfully recalls. "I just ripped his shirt off and tried to get cold water on him.”

The family raced him 20km to Caloundra Hospital where he was immediately immersed in cold water before spending three hours in the shower.

Then, during the transfer to the burns unit at Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane, the blisters on Hunter's head and face started popping.

"As soon as we got to Brisbane, Hunter was put straight into surgery to have all the burned skin rubbed off. It was only then that we discovered the extent of his burns.”

Hunter suffered burns to his head, face, chest, right leg and under his left foot. But it is his right leg that has been the worst affected.

He's had four skin grafts on his right leg but only a quarter took.

He has a scar running from his knee down.

The little boy who only learned to walk three days before the accident now can't even crawl properly.

"He tries, but he does a funny crawl with his leg straight. He has tried to walk again but just falls down.”

Kerrie said Hunter will need skin release surgery or a skin graft on his right leg every year up until he stops growing, at the age of about 18.

"He will have scarring for the rest of his life and because scars tighten he will also need physio to help him learn to walk again.

"We also have to rub cream on his scar eight times a day so his skin doesn't dry at all otherwise his foot will pull up and his knee won't bend.”

While Hunter faces on-going treatment, thankfully he has come a long way.

He has been at Lady Cilento for five weeks and five days now and majority of his burns are healing.

"His face is slightly red and still peeling but his head only has a few marks that we put Betadine and cream on and his chest just has the red marking, other than that it has healed.

"He couldn't eat or drink so he had a gastro tube and an IV drip for the first four weeks. But he's eating and drinking now and off all the pain killers.”

Mum Kerrie has been living at the hospital with Hunter while Mick and the boys stay in the Ronald McDonald House in Southbank.

When Hunter is discharged from hospital - when, Kerrie doesn't know, the whole family will be moved to another Ronald McDonald House in Hurston for two weeks before returning to Rockhampton.

"We'll then see the burns unit in Rockhampton in the middle of June and then come back to Brisbane six months and a year after the accident.”

After the accident, Kerrie said someone suggested starting a gofundme page to help with the costs of Hunter's recovery. But she dismissed the idea.

"I said 'he's my son, my responsibility' but as time has gone on I've gone 'okay, we do need help'.”

More than $2500 has been raised since the gofundme page was created 15 days ago. And Kerrie is overwhelmed.

"We are greatly appreciative to everyone who has donated. They're all angels. The money will go towards garments and creams for Hunter's ongoing treatment.”

If you would like to donate you can do so here.

www.gofundme.com/ help -hunters-healing.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Scarred for life: toddler in horror burns accident

Scarred for life: toddler in horror burns accident

FAMILY'S trip of a lifetime ends in tragedy when a boiling kettle fall on little boy.

Rocky's best to most struggling primary schools revealed

WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: Rockhampton Grammar School scored the highest in both grade three and five.

A HUGE gap between Rockhampton's public and private primary schools.

'Ice corridors' sucking in Central Queensland drug users

DRUG PARENTS: Queensland children are losing their parents to the drug ice at an alarming rate.

Shock statistics show ice using parents neglecting children

Car impaled by tree with miracle baby inside

A baby is lucky to be alive after horror crash near Clermont on Thursday

A large tree trunk impaled the car and punctured through it

Local Partners

Is a Queensland drug revolution on the horizon?

Changes to a major drug program could see users educated, not charged

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

New drug habits are a challenge

News

New drug habits are a challenge

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Hundreds of cars going for bargain at record Coast auction

Mike Clayton at the Nambour car yard in the lead-up to a previous year's sale.

Impounded cars going under the hammer, no reserves

Plenty of Australian pride at Rockhampton Anzac Day Parade

(L-R) Grace Davis, Cheyanne Davis, David Davis and Kylie North watch the Rockhampton Anzac Parade.

Thousands turned out to pay their respects to servicemen and women

The pic that could cost Khloe Kardashian $200k

KHLOE Kardashian has been slapped with a $A200,750 lawsuit for posting a snap of herself on Instagram that wasn’t a selfie.

Silence of the Lambs director Jonathan Demme dies

Director Jonathan Demme, 73, has died of cancer. He is pictured here attending the premiere of "Song One" in New York.

TRIBUTES have poured in for the Oscar-winning director.

Sophie Monk casting a wide net as Bachelorette

Sophie Monk is Australia's new Bachelorette.

Producers ‘inundated’ with calls as they widen age range of suitors.

Viewers officially bored of Aussie biopics

House of Bond’s Ben Mingay as Alan Bond with Rachael Taylor as Diana Bliss.

Latest biopic House of Bond a ‘flop’ as reality TV dominates screens

Bill Cosby: Embattled comic breaks silence on future

Cosby said he wanted to get back on stage doing comedy.

Shania Twain to drop first album in 15 years

Shania Twain

Shania Twain is about to drop her first album since 2002.

What's on the big screen this week

Dave Bautista and Pom Klementieff in a scene from Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2.

GUARDIANS of the Galaxy is back with even more laughs.

Solid Investment Opportunity!!

Units 1 and 2/3 Lambourne Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

Duplex 4 2 2 $379,000

Very well presented this lowset brick duplex is a great investment opportunity. Currently returning $400.00 per week with good long term tenants now is your...

Snap up This Bargain Large Family Home

304 Kirby Street, Koongal 4701

House 4 1 $210,000

Located in a quiet street and only a few minutes' walk to the Mount Archer Primary School is this lowset timber home with 4 bedrooms plus a rumpus and office. The...

Popular Frenchville Location

356 Irving Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $319,000

For an affordable price, step into the property market and make this home yours. * 3 bedrooms / built in robes * Modern kitchen * Updated bathroom * Beautiful open...

THE ULTIMATE LIVING EXPERIENCE. $649,000

2 Laird Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 5 2 4 $649,000

Experience the elation of finding that perfect home in a perfect location. This is one decision you’ll be glad that you made. Nestled in one of the most popular...

Spacious and Low Maintenance!

1/93-95 Pennycuick Street, West Rockhampton 4700

Unit 3 1 1 $219,000

Located close to the Rockhampton Hospitals, The Rockhampton Grammar Schools, Golf course and a short drive to the Allenstown shopping complex, is where you'll find...

SOLID, RENOVATED AND IN AN UPMARKET ADDRESS. REDUCED TO $269,000

34 Oswald Street, Allenstown 4700

House 3 2 1 NEW PRICE...

The renovations are completed & this Solid timber home is ready for you to move straight into. The interior has been freshly painted internally & externally. The...

This one Packs a Punch!

6 Eros Avenue, Barlows Hill 4703

House 3 2 1 $349,000

This very solid home in Barlows Hill presents a spacious open plan design sitting in a quiet street. Offering low-maintenance living and featuring a separate...

The Perfect Investment or Live-in Unit at The Edge Apartments

1002/ 102-108 Victoria Parade, Rockhampton City 4700

House 2 2 1 $485,000

Exceptional in every way, this 10th floor residence has spectacular views of the Rockhampton sky line and sweeping vistas over the Fitzroy River. A magnificent...

Big Spacious 4 Bed Lowset Brick Home - Close To The Uni!

1 Lambourne Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 1 2 $347,000

This brilliant 4 bedroom lowest brick home, in a lovely peaceful location in beautiful Norman Gardens, is just perfect for families, smart investors,couples and...

Popular Frenchville Location

356 Irving Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $319,000

For an affordable price, step into the property market and make this home yours. * 3 bedrooms / built in robes * Modern kitchen * Updated bathroom * Beautiful open...

Craig Black to sell off part of car dealership empire

Toyota.

Craig Black is selling his old dealerships’ land and buildings

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

PHOTOS: Inside an untouched $780k Coastal masterpiece

26 Lexington Dr, Lammermoor.

Sweeping majestic harbour and island views on offer

Suburbs hurting Rocky's property values revealed

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

"LIMITED or no sales" in Rocky suburbs doing it tough hit prices.

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!