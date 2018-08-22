Hunters scalp would send Williams out a winner

Saturday's game will be Kim Williams' last as CQ Capras' head coach.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Coach Kim Williams expects the CQ Capras' final fixture against the PNG Hunters to be "one of the games of the year”.

Saturday's showdown at Browne Park will also be Williams' last as Capras head coach and his troops will be looking to send him out with a win.

The Capras are coming off a gutsy 26-18 win over the Sunshine Coast Falcons last weekend which ensured they would not finish as the competition's wooden spooners.

They will also, for one of the few times this season, be close to full strength.

They welcome back influential forwards Bill Cullen from suspension and Dave Taylor from injury, with injured second rower Dave Cowhan the only omission from what would be their strongest starting 17.

But they are up against a side looking to cement a top-eight finish and desperate to keep its hopes of back-to-back titles alive.

After a slow start to the season, the Hunters have stormed back into contention, winning six games on the trot.

The Capras, who believe they are a better side than their position on the ladder indicates, are looking to make a statement with their final performance.

Williams said that would make for a cracking contest.

"They've got everything to play for and we've got nothing to lose so it should add up to a really entertaining game,” he said.

"We've always competed pretty well against the Hunters, we always seem to be up for that game.

"I know the guys always enjoy playing against PNG so I think it's going to be a fantastic game to end the year and hopefully a fantastic win for us.

"Although we've got a great relationship with the PNG guys it's our job to make them miss the finals and that's what we'll be trying to do.”

Williams said the Hunters would come out firing on Saturday and it was vital that the Capras did the same.

"We just need to start well, we need to match that aggression and enthusiasm early and we've shown in the past we can compete with them really well,” he said.

"We don't want to be chasing them down, we'd like to be leading early on and then hopefully hold onto that lead - that will be the key for us.”

Williams will head overseas next month to take up the position of director of football at the West Wales Raiders.

He said his impending departure hadn't really hit home yet as he was focused on the game, but expected that would change when he got to the ground on Saturday.

"I've really enjoyed coaching here, the atmosphere and the crowd that supports us every week has been the highlight for me.

"It's been a fantastic place to coach.

"It's certainly been three years I will never forget.”

CAPRAS SQUAD

Zeik Foster, Maipele Morseau, Connor Broadhurst, Nathan Bassani, Chanel Seigafo, Blake Goodman, Jack Madden (captain), Oliver Percy, Billy Gilbert, Jerry Key, Bill Cullen, Dave Taylor, Jamie Hill, Aaron Teroi, Brad Lupi, Luke George, Aaron Flanagan, Junior Kirisome, Lance Kuveu