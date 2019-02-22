Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NCLLS - Black wild dog surveillance image.
NCLLS - Black wild dog surveillance image. contributed
Politics

Hunters target wild dog controls in lead up to State poll

Tim Howard
by
22nd Feb 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FRUSTRATION at what she describes as ineffective wild dog controls has prompted a South Grafton recreational hunter to make the matter political.

Amy Brown has called a meeting for next week, inviting candidates for the March 23 state election at the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club, to discuss ways to improve control methods for wild dogs in the Clarence Valley.

Ms Brown said Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis, Shooters, Farmers and Fishers Party candidate Steve Cansdell and Independent Debrah Novak have all accepted the invitation.

"The only ones outstanding (as of Wednesday) were Labor's Trent Gilbert and the Greens' Greg Clancy," Ms Brown said.

"We welcome all members of the community to come along and express their concerns, problems, issues and ideas.

"Please join us to help our community implement more effective wild dog controls."

Ms Brown and partner Mat are keen amateur hunters, but her concerns about the issue reached a crescendo last year when wild dogs attacked a farming family's pet horse at Fortis Creek last March so savagely it was euthanised.

"It was the hardest thing, those kids having to say good-bye to their pet," she said.

Another horse on the property was also attacked and had to be put down.

The silver lining for the region was Ms Brown and her partner were able to hunt down the dogs and she said there have been no more attacks in the region since.

She said this result emphasised that hunting wild dogs could be an effective control method.

The meeting will be held at the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club at 6.30pm on Wednesday February 27.

chris gulaptis debrah novak hunting nsw election 2019 steve cansdell trent gilbert wild dog control wild dogs
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    10-year-old girl's horror weekend at hands of step-dad

    premium_icon 10-year-old girl's horror weekend at hands of step-dad

    Crime THE actions of one man on one weekend have destroyed a family and the lives of a 10-year-old girl and her mother.

    • 22nd Feb 2019 4:00 AM
    Stunning home with all of the top finishes for under $2mil

    premium_icon Stunning home with all of the top finishes for under $2mil

    Property Five-bedroom home featured as House of the Week

    WHAT'S ON IN CQ: 72 Hours across the region

    WHAT'S ON IN CQ: 72 Hours across the region

    News Find out the hottest events to attend this weekend

    Union leader Sally McManus wants CQ workers to get a fair go

    premium_icon Union leader Sally McManus wants CQ workers to get a fair go

    Politics She explained the key issues making our local workers struggle.