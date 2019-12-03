Menu
Mandy Wu at the Mt Hay Tourist Park
News

Hunting thunder eggs at Mount Hay

Jann Houley, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
3rd Dec 2019 7:00 AM
MANDY Wu and her husband have been living in Gracemere for a year now, and they have visited lots of local tourist attractions.

“We’ve been to Great Keppel Island, the crocodile farm, The Caves and the zoo,” she said.

Her husband was working on the roadworks near Mt Hay Tourist Park last week when he spotted its sign, so he coaxed his wife into making the trip back there on Sunday morning.

Within just minutes of fossicking, they found a rather large and colourful thunder egg.

Ms Wu, who has just finished studying at Monash University, was looking forward to seeing it cut and polished.

“It’s a very interesting place,” she said.

Next they aim to visit Cooberrie Park and cuddle a koala.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

