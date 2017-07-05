28°
Sport

HUNT'S FIRE: How the Origin flames were ignited

Matty Holdsworth
| 5th Jul 2017 5:38 PM Updated: 5:44 PM
Ben Hunt will make his Maroons debut next Wednesday evening.
Ben Hunt will make his Maroons debut next Wednesday evening. QRL Media

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RUGBY LEAGUE: Ben Hunt was just 12 when the Origin fires began to ignite in his belly.

Legendary league scout Cyril Connell took he and father Geoff to Lang Park for a game.

Back then footy wasn't, and still isn't Ben's be-all-end-all. He loves the game, but can live without it.

His days running around for the Blackwater Crushers saw him only stamp his class on the match if he had to. Winning wasn't everything - his fire hadn't yet been stoked.

Even when the Brisbane Broncos came calling he knocked them back - he wanted to stay at school with his mates at the league factory St Brendan's College.

"The Broncos wanted him to do seniors in Brisbane and train with them," father Geoff recalled.

"I went to boarding school and knew how much it meant to him. And he chose to remain with his mates - and they're still his mates.

"They (The Broncos) weren't happy about it but made it work.

"It speaks volumes about him I think."

READ: Munster can excel on big stage: ex-Maroons ball-player.

READ: Ben Hunt's journey to hit top gear in the 2015 grand final.

READ: Your guide to everything CQ NRL related.

But the fire roared to life on Sunday when Ben got a call out of nowhere. Geoff was sitting next to him when the short but blazing conversation left him shaking.

"He whispered, 'it's Kevvie'," Geoff grinned.

"All I heard then was 'thanks mate, thanks mate, thanks mate'. I guessed what was going on.

"He was shaking. He was shocked. Then it turned into a huge grin. He thought he was at long long odds."

Raised in Central Queensland mining town Dingo - Hunt, like his old man, are country people.

They're tough, both with the way Ben takes his kicks right to the line and how he brings himself back from adversity.

Only four weeks ago the halfback was infamously banished to the Ipswich Jets - his form and running game not up to scratch.

"Yeah Ben has had his share but he doesn't make a song and dance about it," he praised.

"Even when Wayne dropped him, all he said to me was 'I'll show them'. And he has. "You can stick your head in the sand and kick rocks around, or see the bright side."

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

On Monday morning, Hunt's high school coach Terry Hansen was driving back from Brisbane, returning from yet another Confraternity Shield carnival. His mind flash backed to Ben's final year at St Brendans.

"At the end of every year the AIS take a side over to France and Europe for two weeks - he was a star of that team too," Hansen said from the road.

"It is a $30,000 trip to England and France, a cultural experience with the side and he turned it down.

"He gave it all up to finish school with his mates.

"It was a risk but I talked to him about it and he really wanted to stay. He is a loyal guy.

"He was the fourth player I'd had be selected for the tour - but he's the only one that said no."

Hansen said Hunt's diverse range of positions in his locker saw him win the race to the utility over the in-form Daly Cherry-Evans.

"It makes sense, they need a 14. Hunty can play 6, 7 and 9. DCE is a little bit more restricted," the master coach said.

"Ben is cool, he never got flustered back then. And he could be a good player at school boy level but always have that ability to step up. He could go away with Australia and make that step up. He did it with the Kangaroos and now just has the one left to do."

 

St Brendan&#39;s Confro First XIII, featuring Ben Hunt, Dave Taylor, Ben Ridge, Jack Granville, George Jarrett, Guy Ford and many more great players.
St Brendan's Confro First XIII, featuring Ben Hunt, Dave Taylor, Ben Ridge, Jack Granville, George Jarrett, Guy Ford and many more great players. Contributed

Walking into Ben's Brisbane home and you wouldn't know his profession. You expect trophies, old posters on his wall, framed rep jerseys, but they're hidden.

His desire is deep inside. The same desire that was ignited at age 12.

"He has yearned this. Origin is his pinnacle. They all want to play for Queensland," Hunt senior said.

"Other than Origin, he wants to win a premiership with Brisbane. He is not a St George player yet, no way. He didn't even consider leaving early.

"You are flat out seeing his trophies, it is deep inside where Ben's passion burns. From the day he started taking footy seriously this is all he has wanted.

"I don't think he got much sleep Sunday night, he kept on saying to me, 'finally, finally, finally.'

"He has the fire in the belly for this, it is raging now. And he doesn't want it to go out."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  ben hunt central queensland maroons queensland queensland rugby league state of origin

Accused Rocky decapitator Mohammed Khan in court

Accused Rocky decapitator Mohammed Khan in court

A MAN accused of murdering his housemate and beheading the corpse is expected to have his case heard in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court in coming months.

  • News

  • 5th Jul 2017 4:32 PM

Exclusive CQ 'party island' for sale at bargain price

Wedge Island from the air.

Island off Capricorn Coast hits the market for less than $500K

Accused Rocky drug dealing cop facing 14 charges

Brent Anthony Culleton

Cop appeared in court for fresh charge today

ROCKY CRIME: They even stole the kitchen sink

Police

Police had a busy week fighting crime in CQ

Local Partners

Safety first for Mercy Day Respite Centre

THANKS to the generosity of Repco North Rockhampton, the bus at Mercy Day Respite Centre will be fitted with new seat belts free of charge.

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

School leads with healthy lunch options

SHOOTING GOALS: Abigail, Kasey Williams, Carmalee Pressey and Shakira Brownlie.

Waraburra Students hungry for healthier options.

Our golden girl back to open uni games this afternoon

Cyclist Anna Meares was chosen as flag bearer for the 2016 Rio Olympics after announcing her retirement from the sport of cycling.

Locals are encouraged to turn out and show their support

WHAT'S ON: 25+ events to keep you entertained this weekend

FAMILY FUN: Archer Park Railway Museum will be holding school holiday fun throughout the weekend.

What's on in Central Queensland this weekend?

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

REVIEW: Homecoming is the best Spider-Man movie ever made

IT MAY seem ridiculous, rebooting Spider-Man for the third time in 15 years but after seeing Spider-Man: Homecoming, you'll be glad they did.

Tom Cruise: the movie that saved his career

Tom Cruise in Top Gun.

Eleven years ago, it seemed Tom Cruise was probably finished

Vision of Rocky's bright cultural future features massive 'yellow thing'

Rockhampton wants to know: What is this yellow thing?

New information on social media mystery comes to light.

Star attraction arrives for Rocky's major cultural festival

Economic Development Manager Chris Ireland and Mayor Margaret Strelow with the Spiegel Tent due to be set up this week for River Festival.

It may not look like much now, but wait until next week...

Meet the new glamour girl of tennis: Katie Boulter

Katie Boulter’s Instagram following has soared past 20,000. Source:Supplied

The 20-year-old put on an impressive display

Shark Tank’s record $2.5m plunge on coffee capsules

Andrew Banks paid a whopping $2.5 million for part share of Kane Bodiam’s iCapsulate coffee capsule company. Picture: SuppliedSource:Supplied

Kane Bodiam has landed the biggest deal in Shark Tank Australia

Ed Sheeran quits Twitter: 'Why do people dislike me?'

Ed Sheeran poses for a portrait in promotion of his full-length concert feature, \"Ed Sheeran: Jumpers for Goalposts\" on Friday, Oct. 16, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Drew Gurian/Invision/AP)

TROLLS have forced Ed Sheeran to quit Twitter.

Outstanding home in desired location!

411 Frenchville Road, Frenchville 4701

House 5 3 5 $550,000

Constructed in grand proportions this enormous home is functional and has a very versatile layout. Families INSPECT NOW! - The perfect combination of space, style...

Value Buying in Gracemere

15 Justin Street, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $289,000

This six year old property presents great value if you are looking to enter the property market. Built by local builder Chris Warren Homes this property showcases...

1500 Acres Approx. 604 Hectares of Good Grazing Land

585 Oakey Creek Road, Oakey Creek 4714

Rural 5 1 4 $580,000

Only 15 minutes (approx.) from the outskirts of Mount Morgan and on the way to Dululu this property won't last long at this price so call to book your inspection...

AUCTION!!!!! 22ND JULY!!!! 1.00 PM!!!! ONSITE !! 60 ACRES + HOMESTEAD, SHED &amp; WATER!

123 Murphy Road, Kabra 4702

3 2 5 AUCTION

Auction Location: 123 MURPHY ROAD, KABRA, QLD 4702. 60 acres of lush cattle/ horse land and a Stunning Homestead. Ample supply of water. 2 Dams, A Bore and...

Brilliant Dual Living Up and Downstairs - Only $235,000

73 Stenlake Avenue, Kawana 4701

House 3 2 2 $235,000

You will love this amazing, affordable, highset family home - just perfect for the growing or extended family, as well as ideal for smart investors. Showcasing ...

PEACE AND SERENITY ON A LARGE LEVEL 7401m2 BLOCK! $215,000

7 Bunya Road, Rockyview 4701

Residential Land Are you ready to build that home of your dreams? Having trouble ... $215,000 NEG

Are you ready to build that home of your dreams? Having trouble finding the right block of land? Well luck is on your side! Look no further. The owners are...

Lifestyle without maintenance

13-17 Rachael Close, Rockhampton 4701

House 4 2 3 $455,000

Exceptionally located in a very sought-after estate, just 10 minutes north of the Central Queensland University. - Ever dreamt of living on 1 acre block, this is...

Unrestricted family living on 1953m2

16 Hansen Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 6 $417,000

Child friendly, pet friendly, this PARENTS HAVEN is a life saver if you are looking for space, storage and practicality - The elephant in the room is the massive...

Fantastic Family Home

316 Mills Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 3 $337,000

Giving you a fantastic family home in the heart of Frenchville, beautifully presented throughout. You are going to fall in love with the modern kitchen and...

Brick Beauty!

154 Hinchliff Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $269,000

This low maintenance brick beauty is sure to impress, featuring 3 bedrooms serviced by 1 bathroom and spacious open plan living. Situated on a fenced 860m2...

Reno from hell: Builder pays $140,000 for extension disaster

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

Coast builder didn't finish the job, charged $60,000 in variations

Exclusive island resort reopens after facelift

REFURBISHMENT: Boats at Hamilton Island during Cyclone Debbie

A resort has reopened off the Whitsunday coast after facelift

HOT PROPERTY: 7 homes for sale under $200,000

Here are seven houses that you can buy right now for under $200,000

What you need to know about living in an apartment

High rise apartments in Melbourne.

Would you rather an apartment or a house?

Wide water has appeal

Maroochydore home with wide water frontage among today's favourites

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!