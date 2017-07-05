HUNT'S FIRE: How the Origin flames were ignited

RUGBY LEAGUE: Ben Hunt was just 12 when the Origin fires began to ignite in his belly.

Legendary league scout Cyril Connell took he and father Geoff to Lang Park for a game.

Back then footy wasn't, and still isn't Ben's be-all-end-all. He loves the game, but can live without it.

His days running around for the Blackwater Crushers saw him only stamp his class on the match if he had to. Winning wasn't everything - his fire hadn't yet been stoked.

Even when the Brisbane Broncos came calling he knocked them back - he wanted to stay at school with his mates at the league factory St Brendan's College.

"The Broncos wanted him to do seniors in Brisbane and train with them," father Geoff recalled.

"I went to boarding school and knew how much it meant to him. And he chose to remain with his mates - and they're still his mates.

"They (The Broncos) weren't happy about it but made it work.

"It speaks volumes about him I think."

READ: Munster can excel on big stage: ex-Maroons ball-player.

READ: Ben Hunt's journey to hit top gear in the 2015 grand final.

READ: Your guide to everything CQ NRL related.

But the fire roared to life on Sunday when Ben got a call out of nowhere. Geoff was sitting next to him when the short but blazing conversation left him shaking.

"He whispered, 'it's Kevvie'," Geoff grinned.

"All I heard then was 'thanks mate, thanks mate, thanks mate'. I guessed what was going on.

"He was shaking. He was shocked. Then it turned into a huge grin. He thought he was at long long odds."

Raised in Central Queensland mining town Dingo - Hunt, like his old man, are country people.

They're tough, both with the way Ben takes his kicks right to the line and how he brings himself back from adversity.

Only four weeks ago the halfback was infamously banished to the Ipswich Jets - his form and running game not up to scratch.

"Yeah Ben has had his share but he doesn't make a song and dance about it," he praised.

"Even when Wayne dropped him, all he said to me was 'I'll show them'. And he has. "You can stick your head in the sand and kick rocks around, or see the bright side."

Photos View Photo Gallery

On Monday morning, Hunt's high school coach Terry Hansen was driving back from Brisbane, returning from yet another Confraternity Shield carnival. His mind flash backed to Ben's final year at St Brendans.

"At the end of every year the AIS take a side over to France and Europe for two weeks - he was a star of that team too," Hansen said from the road.

"It is a $30,000 trip to England and France, a cultural experience with the side and he turned it down.

"He gave it all up to finish school with his mates.

"It was a risk but I talked to him about it and he really wanted to stay. He is a loyal guy.

"He was the fourth player I'd had be selected for the tour - but he's the only one that said no."

Hansen said Hunt's diverse range of positions in his locker saw him win the race to the utility over the in-form Daly Cherry-Evans.

"It makes sense, they need a 14. Hunty can play 6, 7 and 9. DCE is a little bit more restricted," the master coach said.

"Ben is cool, he never got flustered back then. And he could be a good player at school boy level but always have that ability to step up. He could go away with Australia and make that step up. He did it with the Kangaroos and now just has the one left to do."

St Brendan's Confro First XIII, featuring Ben Hunt, Dave Taylor, Ben Ridge, Jack Granville, George Jarrett, Guy Ford and many more great players. Contributed

Walking into Ben's Brisbane home and you wouldn't know his profession. You expect trophies, old posters on his wall, framed rep jerseys, but they're hidden.

His desire is deep inside. The same desire that was ignited at age 12.

"He has yearned this. Origin is his pinnacle. They all want to play for Queensland," Hunt senior said.

"Other than Origin, he wants to win a premiership with Brisbane. He is not a St George player yet, no way. He didn't even consider leaving early.

"You are flat out seeing his trophies, it is deep inside where Ben's passion burns. From the day he started taking footy seriously this is all he has wanted.

"I don't think he got much sleep Sunday night, he kept on saying to me, 'finally, finally, finally.'

"He has the fire in the belly for this, it is raging now. And he doesn't want it to go out."