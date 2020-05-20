Hurry to have your say in Senate’s bushfire inquiry

FIRE CARNAGE: Lessons need to be learnt from a Senate Inquiry into Australia’s unprecedented bushfire season including the devastating Cobraball bushfire on the Capricorn Coast.

TIME is running out to have your say on the government’s preparedness and response to Australia’s recent devastating bushfire season, with Senate inquiry submissions closing on Friday.

Officially titled Lessons to be learned in relation to the Australian bushfire season 2019-20, the inquiry was established with bipartisan support, with public hearings to be held this year.

The inquiry will investigate the preparation, response and recovery efforts from the season, including advice given to the Federal Government, prior to the bushfires, about the risks ahead, roles of governments, and how advice from previous royal commissions has been used.

It will also look at existing policies for hazard reduction, indigenous fire practices, firefighter support and adapting to climate change impacts.

FIRE THREAT: There are lessons to be learnt from the fast-moving Cobraball bushfire which destroyed a number of houses and other structures during the week it burnt.

The inquiry will provide advice for future bushfire seasons, including feedback on the performance of the National Bushfire Recovery Agency.

Senators from both sides of the aisle, the LNP’s Matt Canavan and Labor’s Murray Watt, have urged the public to get involved to ensure the community can learn from the terrible fire season and be better prepared for the next one.

Senator Canavan said this inquiry was critical to “get this right for the future”.

“In the aftermath of the Cobraball fires, talking to many affected locals the message was clear – the lack of fire management by State and Local governments unduly influenced the fires ferocity,” Senator Canavan said.

Queensland Senator Matt Canavan and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry visited Cowie farm in Bungundarra to hear from land holders about the bushfires and talk about how the government could help.

“The State Government’s lack of cool burning, coupled with their disastrous vegetation management laws, has meant landholders are hamstrung to defend their properties.

“They’ve seen State Forests grow out of control and have no ability to clear dangerous trees or scrub from their fence line.”

Senator Canavan said the failure to manage state and local government land assets gave cause to dramatically increased fuel loads, which aided the fires.

“We can’t stop fires from ever happening, but we can try and reduce the effects,” he said.

“Landholders, residents and businesses affected should consider lodging an submission to the Senate inquiry, so that our region’s voice will be heard.”

Shadow Minister for Disaster and Emergency Management Senator Watt regarded the inquiry as an opportunity for Australians to send a message to the Federal Government about how the devastating summer bushfires were handled and ensure lessons were learned for the future.

SUPPORTIVE: Shadow Minister for Northern Australia Murray Watt has shown his support for The Morning Bulletin's 'Fair go for our fireys' campaign.

“The inquiry will examine how well governments, charities and the private sector prepared for and responded to the bushfires, as well as focusing on the Federal Government’s recovery efforts so far,” Senator Watt said.

He flagged disturbing reports of slow recovery rollout as being a strong focus for the inquiry.

“There are still people on the ground waiting on support which the Government promised would be delivered months ago and they deserve to have their voices heard,” he said.

“Having input from a wide-range of individuals, voluntary organisations and businesses who have been affected by the bushfires will be crucial to this inquiry’s success.

“Victims are telling us they are still waiting for their destroyed homes to be cleared, that money from Government grants and loans still isn’t flowing, and mental health support has dried up. We are very concerned by that.”

COBRABALL FIRE: QFES said it's hard to say what the appropriate words were to describe the aftermath of a bushfire but this picture speaks volumes.

Already many individuals, business owners and community groups have put forward their views on issues that they would like considered by the inquiry and shared their stories about how they have been affected.

Submissions close on Friday, May 22.

A final report will be released in December 2021 but the inquiry will produce interim reports ahead of the next fire season.

Information about the inquiry and how to make a submission can be found at the inquiry website: www.aph.gov.au/Parliamentary_Business/Committees/Senate/Finance_and_Public_Administration/Bushfirerecovery