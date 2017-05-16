Hurry up and nominate for the QLD Tourism Awards

Empire Apartment Hotel is the number one accommodation site in Rockhampton according to Trivago users.

THE call has gone out to Central Queensland's tourism businesses get in their nominations for 2017 Queensland Tourism Awards in before next month's deadline.

Hosted by the Queensland Tourism Industry Council (QTIC), the annual tourism awards provide invaluable exposure and benefits to tourism ventures competing in 30 different competition categories for a chance to advance to the Qantas Australian Tourism Awards.

QTIC Chief Executive Daniel Gschwind said last year was a stellar year for tourism with the Queensland Tourism Awards featuring 200 entrants with 13 outstanding operators and attractions going on to take out Gold, Silver and Bronze at the national awards.

"The Queensland Tourism Awards aim to honour the hard work and innovation of operators contributing to a strong tourism industry in Queensland," Mr Gschwind said.

He said the awards recognise business achievements, specific events and individuals and the diverse and dynamic range of tourism operators helping the Queensland tourism industry thrive.

"Southern Great Barrier Reef tourism operators continue to make a huge contribution to the industry in the State, and it was fantastic to see Capricorn Caves and Empire Hotel Rockhampton recognised with Silver at last year's Queensland awards," Mr Gschwind said.

"We're really looking forward to seeing more entrants from the southern Great Barrier Reef regions of Bundaberg, Gladstone and Rockhampton showcase their successes in the highly competitive tourism market in 2017.

Mr Gschwind said 33rd annual Queensland Tourism Awards were set to be better than ever thanks a new streamlined online submission process and the introduction of a new people's choice category.

"For the first time in awards history, the public will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite tourism experience and service, or accommodation provider.

"We know that the public are the tourism industry's best critics and greatest advocates, so it's only right to involve them in the judging process.

Winners will be announced on Friday 10 November in Brisbane at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre with winners from categories 1-25 gaining automatic entry into the Qantas Australian Tourism Awards which will be held in Perth in February 2018.

To enter visit: www.queenslandtourismawards.com.au with nominations closing at 5pm on Thursday 1 June.