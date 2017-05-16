27°
News

Hurry up and nominate for the QLD Tourism Awards

Leighton Smith | 16th May 2017 6:00 AM
Empire Apartment Hotel is the number one accommodation site in Rockhampton according to Trivago users.
Empire Apartment Hotel is the number one accommodation site in Rockhampton according to Trivago users. Diana Vidovic (Trivago Trial)

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE call has gone out to Central Queensland's tourism businesses get in their nominations for 2017 Queensland Tourism Awards in before next month's deadline.

Hosted by the Queensland Tourism Industry Council (QTIC), the annual tourism awards provide invaluable exposure and benefits to tourism ventures competing in 30 different competition categories for a chance to advance to the Qantas Australian Tourism Awards.

QTIC Chief Executive Daniel Gschwind said last year was a stellar year for tourism with the Queensland Tourism Awards featuring 200 entrants with 13 outstanding operators and attractions going on to take out Gold, Silver and Bronze at the national awards.

"The Queensland Tourism Awards aim to honour the hard work and innovation of operators contributing to a strong tourism industry in Queensland," Mr Gschwind said.

He said the awards recognise business achievements, specific events and individuals and the diverse and dynamic range of tourism operators helping the Queensland tourism industry thrive.

"Southern Great Barrier Reef tourism operators continue to make a huge contribution to the industry in the State, and it was fantastic to see Capricorn Caves and Empire Hotel Rockhampton recognised with Silver at last year's Queensland awards," Mr Gschwind said.

"We're really looking forward to seeing more entrants from the southern Great Barrier Reef regions of Bundaberg, Gladstone and Rockhampton showcase their successes in the highly competitive tourism market in 2017.

Mr Gschwind said 33rd annual Queensland Tourism Awards were set to be better than ever thanks a new streamlined online submission process and the introduction of a new people's choice category.

"For the first time in awards history, the public will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite tourism experience and service, or accommodation provider.

"We know that the public are the tourism industry's best critics and greatest advocates, so it's only right to involve them in the judging process.

Winners will be announced on Friday 10 November in Brisbane at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre with winners from categories 1-25 gaining automatic entry into the Qantas Australian Tourism Awards which will be held in Perth in February 2018.

To enter visit: www.queenslandtourismawards.com.au with nominations closing at 5pm on Thursday 1 June.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  awards queensland tourism

Date nights under $50

ACCORDING to The Bachelor falling in love involves helicopter rides, private jets, shopping trips, and we mustn’t forget the hot tubs.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Hurry up and nominate for the QLD Tourism Awards

Hurry up and nominate for the QLD Tourism Awards

THE call has gone out to Central Queensland's tourism businesses get in their nominations for 2017 Queensland Tourism Awards in before next month's deadline.

BOM radar reveals Rocky could cop 400mm deluge

FRESH IMAGE: BoM have updated their radar image to show Central Queensland will receive more than 400mm in rain over the next eights days.

RAW BOM radar images reveal system will intensify in CQ.

FREE ROAST CHICKEN: Red Rooster giving away 35,000 chooks

Free roast chickens!

FANGING for a roast chook for dinner?

Rocky hotel leaseholder evicted for unpaid rates, rent over $160k

The Ambassador Motel on Yaamba Road, Rockhampton.

WELL-KNOWN Rockhampton leaseholder told to move out by 4pm.

Local Partners

Rocky sisters' with waist-long hair receive first cut

LITTLE GIRLS with long locks to lose their hair for the first time ever.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

New $20,000 playground for Cap Coast kids

A new playground has been funded for the Cap Coast.

10 Keppel groups share in $267,000 in funding

30 fun things to do in Rocky this weekend

VIVE LA FRANCE: Rotary French exchange student Coraline Naturel can't wait to take her St Ursula's school friends to the movies. Thanks to Rockhampton Alliance Française's annual French Film Festival, they will not need passports to see what the best French cinema has to offer this year. Coraline and her Australian friends will today attend the Alliance Française Festival's Saturday morning session. This year, the film screened will be A Bag of Marbles ; based on the acclaimed memoirs of French writer Joseph Joffo. This will be the eighth edition of the Rockhampton French Film Festival. Picture, left to right, Coraline Naturel, Aimee Potie. Second row, left to right, Djarah Koops-Gill, Madeleine Hersey, Taylor Ingram, Zara Craggs, Caitlin Kruger, Sophie Witts, Hayley Salter and Aimee Williamson.

Action-packed program for Mother's Day weekend

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

GIG GUIDE: Check out what's on in Rocky this weekend

LOCAL MUSO: Nathan Bedford will be playing at the Tannum Sands Hotel this Sunday.

There's plenty of live and local acts to keep you entertained

Terri, Steve Irwin planned for third baby before his death

TERRI and Steve Irwin discussed growing their family and trying for a third child just prior to his tragic death in 2006.

REVEALED: Why Coast could miss out on Jessica Watson's film

It has been seven years today, May 15, that Jessica Watson sailed into history.

What Jessica Watson is up to now

‘Hard to remember the wedding’

Luke Davies, writer of Lion, features on Australian Story.

THEY married in a heroin haze, now they may get an Academy Award.

Kathy Lette and her best laid plans

Author draws on own experience with autism to construct characters

'I'm on the menu': Katy Perry's saucy new film clip

Katy Perry's new music video Bon Appetit had 14 million views on You Tube in 24 hours.

The video starts with Perry, in flesh-coloured swimwear...

Lattanzi’s trainwreck TV interview

Chloe Lattanzi gave a trainwreck interview on The Morning Show this morning.

Olivia Newton-John’s daughter’s train wreck interview.

Netflix experimenting with price hike for subscribers

Netflix is playing around with the price it charges subscribers

Beautiful Home on Acreage, pool and 2 sheds

6 Constance Avenue, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 6 $585,000

Be prepared to fall in love with the grand entrance of this amazing home, giving you a warm welcoming. This unique property offers massive space under roof...

Stunning Home, Magnificent Views

12 Murlay Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 3 4 $539,500

Nestled amongst other quality homes in a prestigious peaceful street sits this stunning executive home perfectly positioned high on an elevated 800m2 block.

Golf Course at Back door – A View many only Dream of!

36 Fowler Drive, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This well designed home in Club Estate enjoys an exclusive view only few can boast about! Fronting Yeppoon Golf Club with the 16th Green just a few metres from the...

Brilliant Dual Living Up and Downstairs - Only $235,000

73 Stenlake Avenue, Kawana 4701

House 3 2 2 $235,000

You will love this amazing, affordable, highset family home - just perfect for the growing or extended family, as well as ideal for smart investors. Showcasing ...

Entertainers Delight!

21 Whistler Avenue, Yeppoon 4703

House 3 2 4 Offers Over...

If you love to entertain family and friends then look no further than this stunning home positioned on 1,330m2 offering multiple indoor & outdoor entertaining...

Absolutely Stunning Residence…Must be Viewed!

11 Lapwing Court, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 4 $520,000

Quality & space have not been compromised in the design of this stunning property making it the ultimate home for the modern family and entertainers. Only 5 years...

3 BEDS, 2 BATHS, 2 MASSIVE DECKS. FOREVER VIEWS. $289000

2/34 Forbes Avenue, Frenchville 4701

Apartment 3 2 2 $289,000

THE VIEWS from both decks overlooking Rockhampton certainly have the WOW!!! WOW!!! Factor. This 3 Bedroom Townhouse in one of the most prestigious streets in...

QUEENSLANDER. 1295M2 ALLOTMENT. 3 BAY SHED WITH POWER.

18 Nobbs Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $200,000

2 LARGE BEDROOMS. 2 ROOMS OF THE BEDROOMS. USE AS DRESSING ROOMS, NURSURY OR OFFICES. SEPARATE LOUNGE NEW KITCHEN SEPARATE DINING ROOM MODERN BATHROOM BACK...

Big, Bold and Beautiful 5 Bedroom Family Home - Live In Or Rent Out!

253 Richardson Road, Kawana 4701

House 5 2 $349,000

Wow! Take a look at this Brilliant 5 bedroom Family Home or Smart Investment, with a perfect central location, close to schools, major shopping centres and the...

Neat, Tidy and Priced to Sell

35 Calder Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $260,000

Positioned in one of the most convenient locations Northside has to offer close to schools and shops this highset home has all the bells and whistles you could...

REAL ESTATE: M'Boro commercial property sells big

GOOD RETURNS: What was formerly known as Ian Harvey Dental in Maryborough, has been sold to new owners for $1,550,000.

A dental clinic has sold for more than $1 million.

Cap Coast rental vacancy rates improving

For Rent sign in front of new house

From basket case in June to steady situation

Farnborough house cracks the seven figure mark

RARE COMMODITY: 73 Collins Road Farnborough went for a cool $1.1 million.

Rural lifestyle and coastal views meet in modern master home

Salt sees blue skies ahead for Sunshine Coast

Social commentator Bernard Salt speaking at the UDIA Sunshine Coast breakfast meeting at Maroochy Surf Club.

Future lies within the region's hands

Rich lister on buying homes: 'Stop buying $4 coffees'

Property developer Tim Gurner made his fortune riding the property boom.

Rich lister has harsh words for his generation

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!