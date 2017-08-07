Husband's diagnosis inspires Rocky volunteer's incredible effort

WHEN Shirley Shannon's husband was diagnosed with cancer, it inspired what would become a decades-long volunteer effort.
This month, the Rockhampton local will turn the town yellow in her 28th year supporting Daffodil Day; Cancer Council Queensland's iconic annual fundraiser.
To help brighten the streets and spread a message of hope, Ms Shannon and a team of volunteers will sell fresh flowers and merchandise across the city.
Ms Shannon said August was her favourite time of year, and Daffodil Day her favourite campaign.
"To put it simply, I enjoy volunteering,” she said.
"I've met some wonderful people, and made some lifelong friends.
"Daffodils are such beautiful flowers and the message of hope is so lovely.”
Ms Shannon started volunteering for Cancer Council Queensland due to the support the charity gave her during her husband's cancer journey
She now organises volunteer sites all around Rockhampton.
Ms Shannon encouraged locals to stop by a site in Rockhampton on August 25 to buy a bunch of daffodils or make a donation.
DAFFODIL DAY
- More than 27,000 Queenslanders will be diagnosed with cancer this year.
- About 8700 will die from the disease.
- Cancer Council Queensland hopes to raise $1m this Daffodil Day, now in its 31st year, to invest in vital cancer research, prevention programs and support services.
- For more, to donate or volunteer call 13 11 20 or visit cancerqld.org.au