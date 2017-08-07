Husband's diagnosis inspires Rocky volunteer's incredible effort

Rockhampton local Shirley Shannon's has gone yellow for Daffodil Day 28 years running.

WHEN Shirley Shannon's husband was diagnosed with cancer, it inspired what would become a decades-long volunteer effort.

This month, the Rockhampton local will turn the town yellow in her 28th year supporting Daffodil Day; Cancer Council Queensland's iconic annual fundraiser.

To help brighten the streets and spread a message of hope, Ms Shannon and a team of volunteers will sell fresh flowers and merchandise across the city.

Ms Shannon said August was her favourite time of year, and Daffodil Day her favourite campaign.

"To put it simply, I enjoy volunteering,” she said.

"I've met some wonderful people, and made some lifelong friends.

"Daffodils are such beautiful flowers and the message of hope is so lovely.”

Ms Shannon started volunteering for Cancer Council Queensland due to the support the charity gave her during her husband's cancer journey

She now organises volunteer sites all around Rockhampton.

Ms Shannon encouraged locals to stop by a site in Rockhampton on August 25 to buy a bunch of daffodils or make a donation.

DAFFODIL DAY