Husband's 'final act of vindictiveness'

Wendy Jayne Lentini was jailed for the health insurance scam.

Wendy Jayne Lentini was jailed for the health insurance scam. Facebook

THEY plotted a complex fraud and made a fortune.

But years later, the scam would unravel.

The strange history of Lowood woman Wendy Jayne Lentini's $300,000 insurance con emerged in a new Court of Appeal judgment.

Lentini was jailed in March for five years after pretending to have multiple sclerosis.

She had another legal setback on Friday, after claiming an abusive husband was the CommInsure scam mastermind.

The scam was only exposed when Carmello "Kemmy” Lentini killed himself in 2012.

Mr Lentini indulged in what Justice Walter Sofronoff called "a final act of vindictiveness”.

The husband betrayed his wife, telling an insurance broker his wife defrauded her insurer.

The scam involved the Lentinis' family friend and former policewoman Ann Gilmont, who genuinely had MS, to pose as Wendy during a 2001 hospital scan.

Justice Sofronoff said Lentini also "duped” her doctor before the proceeds of the $300,000 rort were split.

Half went to Ann's husband Michael Gilmont, who is a former Gatton policeman.

The rest went to Wendy Lentini's bank account.

Years later, police investigated. Wendy Lentini insisted she had MS.

She claimed her husband was an abusive former "hit man” and police informant who'd "killed other people”.

But Ann Gilmont, also known as Anne Dwyer, confessed to fraud, pleading guilty after implicating herself, her husband and the Lentinis.

Barristers Saul Holt and Tony Kimmins appeared for Lentini at the appeal court in September.

They raised issues including battered wife syndrome and moral culpability.

Justice Sofronoff said psychiatrist Dr Joan Lawrence diagnosed Lentini as having PTSD and conditions consistent with battered woman syndrome.

But the court said Lentini's appeal against conviction and sentence should be dismissed.

"The jury could still have been satisfied that the real reason for [Wendy's offending] was not that Carmello had compelled her but that her own greed had compelled her,” Justice Sofronoff said.

The case could potentially be appealed again, to the High Court of Australia. -NewsRegional