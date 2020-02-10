Hyacinth causes headaches in the Fitzroy again

The Fitzroy River above the barrage looks more like a paddock as dislodged Hyacinth continues to flow down.

The plant is invasive and was originally introduced to the region for garden aesthetics, but now it causes constant headaches for communities along the river.

Hyacinth backs up behind the barrage at the Ski Gardens

Despite the mud and stench the plant brings into the river system, councillor and chair of the Airport, Water and Waste Committee Neil Fisher assured drinking water quality would not be affected.

We did however say that anglers and other boaties would suffer while waterways, and access points filled with the dead plants.

“Who would want to get the boat out in this,” he said.

Cr fisher said it was not the worst he had seen, but it had become an ongoing problem.

He said a regional approach was needed between the four councils that occupy the Fitzroy catchment.

They are Banana, Central Highlands, Livingstone and Rockhampton regional ­councils. “There are some weed’s you just can’t get on top of, but this is definitely not one of those,” he said.

“But we do need to make a joint effort to get on top of it.”

He worried that much of the plant most likely grew outside the jurisdiction of any RRC-run weed control programs, furthering a need for a collective management approach.

RRC has a weevil farming program available to landholders that has shown success in controlling water hyacinth and other aquatic weeds. The adult weevil burrows into the plant, eats the leaves and lays its larvae in the stem causing the stem to rot and stopping the plant reproducing.

RRC is urging boaties to exercise caution on the river, but with most launch points in the river blocked, most boaties will remain landlocked until it passes.

Hyacinth blocks Quay Street boat ramp

Regulatory Committee chair councillor Ellen Smith warned there was more on its way down the Fitzroy which continues to flow after recent rain.

“We can see there is still more hyacinth upstream, so this is an issue that is likely to continue for the next little while,” she said.

“Hyacinth does not survive in saltwater, so we can be confident the weeds aren’t going to continue to spread downstream of the Barrage.”

Flows are expected to continue as water levels remain high at numerous data collection points along the Fitzroy and feeding river systems.

Upstream, Fairbairn Dam continues to fill at almost 16 per cent. Tartrus, Bingegang and Bedford weirs as well as the Fitzroy Barrage are all over capacity.