Hydrogen-powered cars no certainty for Rocky

HYDROGEN-POWERED cars will be added to the Queensland Government's vehicle fleet but it remains unclear whether any will be gracing the streets of Rockhampton.

The government will trial up to five hydrogen-powered Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs) in its fleet over the next three years as part of the $19 million Queensland Hydrogen Industry Strategy 2019-2024.

"It is yet to be determined where the FCEVs will be deployed, however currently Queensland's hydrogen recharging station is set to be located at QUT Kelvin Grove,” Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke said yesterday.

Mr O'Rourke said the trial of electric vehicles, which emit only heat and water while driving, was an exciting initiative.

"Modernising QFleet is just another visible way that we can demonstrate the range of applications of renewable hydrogen,” he said.

"This will raise community awareness about the safe and sustainable use of hydrogen and the endless opportunities it creates.

"Importantly, it will provide secure jobs, new industries and export earnings.”

Mr O'Rourke said he was confident that in partnership with industry, universities and research institutes, a clean, green hydrogen export industry could be developed in Central Queensland.

"The Palaszczuk Government is working hard to drive this industry forward, to create more local jobs, especially in our regions, and a stronger state economy.

"We now have a $5 million study underway into a hydrogen plant at Stanwell Power Station.

"This will assess the technical, commercial and strategic feasibility of a hydrogen electrolysis plant - the largest if its type in Australia.”

The emerging hydrogen industry is expected to be worth an estimated $1.7 billion in exports annually by 2030.