Police found a hydroponic cannabis set-up in a search warrant on Tuesday. File Photo.
Crime

Hydroponic cannabis set-up found during police raid

Holly Cormack
23rd Jul 2020 1:00 PM
THREE charges have been made in three days this week, keeping our local officers on their toes.

Police have allegedly located a hydroponic set-up for growing cannabis plants and drug utensils at a Kingaroy address this week.

During a search warrant of the address on Tuesday, officers allege to have located the set-up, which had three small cannabis plants growing in it, as well as drug utensils.

The 49-year-old was charged with allegedly producing a dangerous drug and possessing drug utensils.

He will appear before Kingaroy Magistrates Court on September 7.

Police started the week with a search warrant at a Crawford road residence, allegedly locating a small quantity of cannabis and drug utensils.

The 28-year-old Crawford man will appear before Kingaroy Magistrates on August 31 for alleged possession of a dangerous drug and drug utensils.

Yesterday morning (July 22), officers intercepted a Holden sedan on Fisher street.

The 26-year-old Kingaroy man was known to police to be disqualified from driving.

He will appear before Kingaroy Magistrates Court for allegedly driving while disqualified and driving an unroadworthy vehicle.

The vehicle has been immobilised for seven days.

