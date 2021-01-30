Hypodermic syringe lands CQ man in court
Police found a hypodermic syringe without a secure cap after detaining a Bouldercombe man for a search.
Tristian Lindsay Saunders, 30, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 14 to one count of failure to take reasonable care of a syringe.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Darrell Dalton said police detained Saunders for a search at 9.30pm on December 15, 2020 on Campbell St, Rockhampton.
Sgt Dalton said police found a hypodermic syringe without a secure cap in Saunders’ left shorts pocket.
Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said her client was with the wrong people at the time of the offence.
Saunders was fined $250 with a criminal conviction recorded.
