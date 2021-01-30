Hypodermic syringe lands CQ man in court

Tristian Lindsay Saunders, 30, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 14 to one count of failing to dispose of syringe or needle. Picture: John Donegan

Police found a hypodermic syringe without a secure cap after detaining a Bouldercombe man for a search.

Tristian Lindsay Saunders, 30, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 14 to one count of failure to take reasonable care of a syringe.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Darrell Dalton said police detained Saunders for a search at 9.30pm on December 15, 2020 on Campbell St, Rockhampton.

Sgt Dalton said police found a hypodermic syringe without a secure cap in Saunders’ left shorts pocket.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said her client was with the wrong people at the time of the offence.

Saunders was fined $250 with a criminal conviction recorded.

