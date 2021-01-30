Menu
Tristian Lindsay Saunders, 30, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 14 to one count of failing to dispose of syringe or needle. Picture: John Donegan
Crime

Hypodermic syringe lands CQ man in court

Aden Stokes
30th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Police found a hypodermic syringe without a secure cap after detaining a Bouldercombe man for a search.

Tristian Lindsay Saunders, 30, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 14 to one count of failure to take reasonable care of a syringe.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Darrell Dalton said police detained Saunders for a search at 9.30pm on December 15, 2020 on Campbell St, Rockhampton.

Sgt Dalton said police found a hypodermic syringe without a secure cap in Saunders’ left shorts pocket.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said her client was with the wrong people at the time of the offence.

Saunders was fined $250 with a criminal conviction recorded.

