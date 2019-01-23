'I am done, I am over this': Four break-ins in eight months

FED UP: Suzie Cornwell has had her Gracemere stores broken into four times since May.

GRACEMERE business owner Suzannah Cornwell is one final straw away from shutting up shop.

Ms Cornwell had her shop broken into late on Monday night. It was the fourth time since May last year.

The 31-year-old owns Suzie's Movie Scene and Daisy's Wrap It or Stack It on Middle Rd, in a joint store.

The latest incident occurred just before midnight. CCTV footage shows a group, who look to be teenagers but have their faces covered by t-shirts, breaking into the movie store door with a brick.

The thieves only took silver change out of the till, but that small amount that would have added up to about $10 and has cost the business owner $850 for a new door.

Ms Cornwell has had to pay for four new doors in less than 12 months, three in 2018 and now one this year.

This is making her insurance sky rocket so she paid for the latest damage out of her own pocket.

"It's very frustrating.... having any small business is hard enough,” she said.

"It's $10 to them but it's a lot of inconvenience to me.

"My day doesn't stop because I was broken into, I still have to come to earn money to pay for the door.”

Gracemere's Daisy's Wrap It or Stack It was broken into on Monday night. The store is joint space with business, Suzie's Movie Scene. Contributed

Ms Cornwell is in two minds about the future of her businesses.

"I am done, I am over this, you can't take blows like that constantly where you have to spend this much money,” she said.

"I don't know how many more times I can do it...Why am I bothering putting in all this hard work... it's a bit disheartening.”

She has also considered moving into Rockhampton or putting bars in the windows.

"That would not be a good look and a massive cost to me and why should I keep forking out this money,” she said.

"Gracemere is a great town for being supportive.. it's just a shame there is a couple getting around doing those things.

Ms Cornwell has had the video store for eight years now and two years ago expanded by opening the cafe.

She thinks that maybe it's because she has the two stores, the thieves seize the opportunity to cash in on more but said, in her years in business, the crime rate had really spiked in the last two years.

"There are a lot more break ins everywhere in general,” she said.

Tasty Things Takeaway on Lawrie St was also broken into on Saturday night.

Police have confirmed they are looking into the incident but no one has been charged at this stage.

