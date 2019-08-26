'I am even more ambitious than I was before'

HARD work and dedication run deep through Emily Haig's veins.

The Rockhampton woman has strong links to community involvement within Central Queensland, inspired by her grandmother who was recognised by the Queen.

Earlier this month, Emily received CQUniversity's Shelley Gregory Memorial Prize for her performance in tertiary studies after she'd completed her Rockhampton Regional Council traineeship in 2017.

Now an employee of the council, she was recognised for her dedication to display leadership and teamwork during her Certificate III in Business Administration through CQUniversity which she completed last year.

"It was during that time that I completed my Certificate III in Business Administration through the CQUni, which has led me to receiving this award,” she said.

As a trainee, Emily had gained experience in various areas such as administration, finance, marketing, sports and recreation and events...this has given me the opportunity to acquire knowledge and to learn a variety of skills within the council environment.”

She's walked in the footsteps of her grandmother, Joyce Haig who received a British Empire Medal (BEM) from the Queen in 1988 for both her work ethic and the amount of time she'd poured into her community before she passed away in 1990.

Another of Emily's role models, her mother Maryann has also been involved with different organisations and charities on a voluntary basis.

"When we were younger, my sister and I would often attend some of these with her and help, so being active and participating in our regional community is something we have grown up with,” Emily said.

Fast forward to the present day, Emily's now employed within a part-time administration role at Rockhampton Regional Council.

She was grateful to both the council and CQUniversity for the opportunities they'd provided.

"I learned so much during my traineeship and all of the different things I got to try helped me work out what I wanted to do in the long term,” she said.

Emily was surprised, happy and excited when she realised her nomination was made by Mrs Renee Gibbins, her CQ Tafe Business teacher.

"Renee played a vital role in growing my knowledge and passion for business, and she went above and beyond to assist the class,” she said.

The experience has provided her with more motivation and added enthusiasm to continue on and complete her degree to a high standard, with possible aspirations to further her studies afterwards.

"I am even more ambitious than I was before, and I am so great full to both the council and CQUniversity for the opportunities they provide and the support I received along the way,” she said.

"I would like to make a positive difference in the region by demonstrating a strong work ethic and to be involved in projects that benefit the community and make some contribution to my local region.

"This is a great region and it does mean a lot to my friends, family and myself... I have grown up here and there are lots of great attractions and community events.

"Rockhampton will always be my home.”

Emily said the support and guidance she received from her managers and colleagues at the council was "absolutely invaluable”.

"It's so wonderful to be part of a team where we work hard and get things done for our community, but can also have fun along the way,” she said.

Emily's now studying to complete a Bachelor of Business with Majors in management and marketing.

"I also managed to secure a permanent part time job with council once my traineeship had finished, so I get to keep learning all about the practical side of business alongside my degree - it's brilliant,” she said.

Chief Executive Officer of Rockhampton Regional Council, Evan Pardon said council was committed to those who had chosen to start out in the workforce or look for a career change.

"I am so pleased Emily's hard work has been recognised by CQUni and we were able to provide a supportive environment in which she could thrive,” he said.

"Trainees and apprentices at Rockhampton Regional Council gain valuable work experience, learn new skills on the job and in the classroom, and end up with a nationally recognised qualification.

"They really are a fantastic opportunity to explore different types of work, have access to excellent mentoring, and get a thorough understanding of council which can lead to a permanent position.”