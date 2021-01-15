‘I am going to kill you’: Alleged threat to DV victim

The defendant applied for bail in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 11. Picture: Rob Williams

A Central Queensland man who allegedly threatened to kill his partner has had his bail application refused in court.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, applied for bail in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 11.

He was charged with two counts of contravening a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Darrell Dalton was opposed to bail being granted to the defendant.

The court heard the defendant made a number of alleged threats to the victim on December 26, 2020.

“I am going to stick this paint brush into your head to kill you,” the defendant was quoted as allegedly saying by Magistrate Jason Schubert.

The defendant then stood in the doorway of the victim’s bedroom for about 30 minutes, allegedly yelling and verbally abusing her, saying, “I am going to kill you”.

He then allegedly threw a glass, causing it to smash on the wall.

Defence lawyer Brendan Gimbert argued his client would be at risk of serving more time on remand than what would be ordered by the court.

Mr Gimbert said briefs of evidence had been ordered and his client would be contesting the charges.

He said apart from the allegations of throwing a glass, the alleged offending was mainly verbal with no injuries alleged to the victim or witness.

He said the imposition of bail conditions could manage the risk of his client committing further offences or failing to appear.

Mr Schubert said the defendant was on a probation order and a suspended sentence at the time of the alleged offending.

Mr Schubert said he was not convinced the risk of the defendant committing further offences or failing to appear could be managed through the imposition of bail conditions and refused to grant the defendant bail.

The defendant was remanded in custody with the matter adjourned to February 24.

