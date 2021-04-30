‘I barely brush my hair’: Sam’s life after Sunrise

Sam Armytage is relishing life behind the mic.

Having finished up her eight-year stint on top breaky TV show Sunrise last month, the popular journalist and presenter is sinking her teeth into podcasting on Something To Talk About with Sam Armytage for Stellar magazine.

The medium has brought a new-found freedom she didn't have on camera.

"It is absolutely bliss to not have to worry about hair and makeup for this part of my career,"

Armytage told Confidential.

"I can actually focus on what it is all about, doing a really quality interview. I barely brush my hair and put a bit of lipstick on these days and it is lovely."

Former Sunrise co-host Samantha Armytage pictured at Made In Katana studios in Erskinville where she is recording a podcast series. Picture: Toby Zerna

It was on March 11 that Armytage bid farewell to viewers with her final appearance on Sunrise.

She did seven years on Weekend Sunrise before joining the weekday program. Sunrise news presenter Natalie Barr replaced Armytage alongside co-host David Koch.

"I don't think I am done with TV," she said. "I am for now but I may some day get back in but it has to be the right role and it has to be at the right time and I am quite happy not to go at the pace or at the level I was at before because I don't think that brought me much happiness."

The 44-year-old continued: "I wasn't happy at all with the level of attention that I got through that and so I reset it. A few people have advised me to be choosy about when I do go back in to my career, to be choosy about the role I take and I am listening to that advice because I think I am at a really nice point in my life where I can afford to be choosy."

Since quitting Sunrise, Armytage has enjoyed spending time with new husband Richard Lavender with the couple based on the NSW Southern Highlands.

She travels to Sydney to record the podcast with guests so far including Kate Ellis, Paul Murray, Amber Petty and Pastor Jon Owen.

A new episode is released each Sunday.

"I have a huge list of very famous and not so famous people, who you may never have heard of, that I would love to talk to," she said, adding that US journalist Megyn Kelly and American author Brene Brown are the top of her wish list of potential guests. "The beauty of this podcast is that it doesn't matter whether you are right or left in politics, whether you are male or female, I want to hear your story."

SOS CALL FOR SAS AUSTRALIA

SAS Australia headshot: Sam Burgess.

Confidential hears the new season of SAS Australia is living up to its promise of being the toughest yet.

With filming set to wrap this weekend, we hear one high profile contestant was forced to pull out this week due to an injury. By injury, we aren't talking sprained ankle or anything like that.

Apparently the recruit was taken to hospital for treatment after hurting themselves midway through one of the challenges.

SAS Australia 2021 cast. Picture: Channel 7

SAS Australia was a big hit for Channel 7 last year, seeing celebrities put through their paces on a gruelling SAS selection course under the guidance of elite British ex-Special Forces soldiers Ant Middleton, Mark 'Billy' Billingham, Jason 'Foxy' Fox and Ollie Ollerton.

The production has been based in Lithgow for the past fortnight with contestants in the mix this year including former Rabbitoh Sam Burgess, model and sports presenter Erin Holland, tennis greats Alicia Molik and Mark Philippoussis, Olympians Jana Pittman, Kerri Pottharst and John Steffensen, and singer

Pete Murray.

JULES SEBASTIAN HELPS OTHERS FIND VOICE

Women empowering women was the overwhelming theme as Jules Sebastian unveiled her latest venture over lunch on Thursday.

The author and presenter wife of pop star Guy Sebastian has gone back to her styling roots as creative director on a collection for new jewellery brand Samuel & Stone.

Jules Sebastian and Sally Obermeder. Picture: Toby Zerna

"We need to be each other's cheerleaders," she said.

"There is room for everybody. The more you support each other, the further things go for yourself and others."

Sebastian was joined by friend and mentor, television presenter Sally Obermeder, at the Mother's Day lunch at Potts Point eatery, Franca Brasserie.

"One of my favourite quotes is, 'be the kind of woman who would suggest your name in a room full of opportunities'," Obermeder said.

"Jules and I have supported each other for a long time, we are on the same wavelength.

"We are all about trying to help other women, look out for other women, see where we can lend a helping hand."

Samuel & Stone specialises in cultured diamonds, meaning they are lab-grown but the same quality at a fraction of the price of mined jewels. Sebastian has created several pieces that will be seen on her famous hubby on The Voice.

CHARLIE HUNNAM SPOTTED IN SYDNEY

Another day, and another Hollywood star is spotted in Sydney.

It almost feels like more big name stars are based here than in Los Angeles with the amount of productions being shot in Australia at the moment.

Charlie Hunnam in Bondi Beach. Picture: Instagram

We are definitely not complaining with the latest celebrity sighting being that of Sons of Anarchy superstar Charlie Hunnam, who has been based in Australia shooting Disney+ series, Shantaram.

The 41-year-old was spotted by a couple of fans at Bondi Beach this week.

Images posted on Instagram came as proof with one punter, footballer Matt Derbyshire, referencing Hunnam by his Sons of Anarchy character in a selfie he shared.

"Hey up Jax," wrote Brit Derbyshire, who currently plays for Sydney team Macarthur.

Originally published as 'I barely brush my hair': Sam's life after Sunrise