Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Maryborough retiree had to hold back tears after her win.
A Maryborough retiree had to hold back tears after her win.
News

‘I beg your pardon?’ M’boro retiree can’t believe lotto win

Carlie Walker
5th Oct 2020 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MARYBOROUGH retiree had to hold back tears after she was told she had won the Gold Lotto draw.

The woman was one of 10 winning entries across the country on September 26.

She claimed a $511,318.20 prize.

An official called to tell the woman about the prize - but she was completely oblivious to her win.

"I beg your pardon?" she said.

"This isn't a joke, is it?

"I don't know if I believe you. I will have to go into the newsagency and check the ticket.

"Are you sure it's definitely me?

"Oh my God. This is lovely.

"This is really wonderful. I think I'm almost crying."

The Maryborough woman said she would need some time to decide what to do with her winnings.

"I don't know what I will do," she said.

"You've really caught me off guard.

"I will have to think about it, but I do know that I will certainly help my children out."

The winning marked 12-game entry was purchased at News & Gifts Station Square, Shop 30-31 Station Square, 142 Lennox Street, Maryborough.

News & Gifts Station Square manager Jason Greer said it was the sixth division one winning entry the outlet had sold.

"Congratulations to our latest winner," he said.

"It's always fantastic to see these prizes go to locals.

"It's exciting not just for us but also the entire community.

"We hope she really enjoys her windfall."

gold lotto wins
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Investigation results of nursing home COVID-19 nurse case

        Premium Content Investigation results of nursing home COVID-19 nurse case

        News It caused panic and stress in the Rockhampton community for weeks after a nurse infected with COVID-19 worked, studied and shopped in the region

        Greens candidates for Rocky and Keppel seats

        Premium Content Greens candidates for Rocky and Keppel seats

        Politics The Queensland Greens have named their candidates for Rockhampton and Keppel, along...

        Stabber commits another crime while in violent relationship

        Premium Content Stabber commits another crime while in violent relationship

        News SHE was just five weeks away from finishing a sentence she was handed for stabbing...

        ‘I am so stoked right now’: Glenmore women win flag

        Premium Content ‘I am so stoked right now’: Glenmore women win flag

        AFL GALLERY: Grand final win caps impressive season for hard-working Bullettes.