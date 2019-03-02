What a “disgusting” abuser did to land in jail

“I can do anything stupid to you … I can do that to you first before you make a phone call.”

With the blade of a filleting knife pressed against his partner's flesh, a "disgusting" abuser said he could "do anything stupid" to his victim before she could dial police.

The Cape York man appeared in Cairns Magistrates Court yesterday charged with breaching a domestic violence order. He cannot be named for legal reasons.

The court heard the defendant flew into a rage when his eldest son tried to leave the house before breakfast on December 27 last year.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Trevor Woodman told the court the man began to abuse his partner until she tried to escape.

Documents tended to the court show the man chased her down the hallway, punched her four times in the head and head butted her while she shielded their youngest child from the crazed assault.

Sen Const. Woodman said the defendant armed himself with a wooden handled claw hammer and a white handled filleting knife.

"He raised the hammer in his right hand and yelled at the aggrieved … he has prodded her twice to the left side with the point of the knife," court documents state.

Pushing the knife against her skin, he said: "I can do anything stupid to you … I can do that to you first before you make a phone call."

Sen Const. Woodman said the woman lived in "extreme fear" for her safety and alleged that the defendant threatened to lock the children in a room while he "could do more damage to her".

He said the man's crimes and criminal history set a "disgusting" example.

During nearly every other year between 1993 and 2018 the defendant had committed assaults causing bodily harm and breached domestic violence orders.

He pleaded guilty to the aggravated breach of a DVO.

Magistrate Allan Comans jailed the man for two years. He will be eligible for parole after eight months.