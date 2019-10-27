‘I can’t believe I’ve made it’: Rocky trampolinist off to Tokyo

STAR PERFORMER: Samuel Durkin is preparing to represent Australia at the 27th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Japan..Photo: ALLAN REINIKKA

TRAMPOLINING: Sam Durkin is taking his trampolining career to new heights, qualifying for his first international competition in December.

The 14-year-old will represent Australia at the 27th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Tokyo, Japan.

He will compete in the individual and synchronised trampoline in the 13/14 years division.

The Victoria Park member was selected after registering qualifying scores for his routines at both the national championships in May/June this year and the national clubs in September.

“It’s great. I can’t believe I’ve made it,” Durkin said. It became a goal towards the end of last year and I’ve been lucky enough to pull it off.

Photo: ALLAN REINIKKA

“I’ve increased my degree of difficulty a bit and I’ve been jumping a bit higher which I think is what got me in there.”

Durkin is excited about mixing it with the world’s best and is hoping for a top 50 finish.

“It will be good to see what the other countries are doing and what level they’re at,” he said.

“I’m also looking forward to meeting new people from all around the world.”

Durkin started trampolining at age four and quickly found his way into competition.

“My main goal was nationals and now I’m going to World Age,” he said.

“There have been a few other people (from the club) who have made World Age, like Jarrod Spear and Britney Glazebrook, and I wanted to do it too.

“It will be an amazing experience.”

Coach Kerry Smyth said it was a great achievement for Durkin.

“The selection policy is quite difficult to make this Australian team,” she said.

Photo: ALLAN REINIKKA

“To get on the biggest stage, the world stage, is the pinnacle of his career so far.

“This is the highest level of trampolining he’s eligible by his age to compete in and to achieve that at just 14 is awesome.”

Smyth said it was wonderful to see Durkin fulfilling his potential.

“He’s a natural athlete and he has been with trampolining from a young age,” she said.

“He’s developed steadily all the way through and has been very successful in state and national competitions since he was a nine-year-old.

“He has the skill development going in the right direction and he comes from a long stock of very good male trampolinists to come out of this club so he’s had a lot of good role models in the past.”

Smyth said the focus for Durkin in the countdown to the international event would be fine-tuning technique and working on flexibility.

“Sam will be looking to complete solid routines in Japan and if he does them up to his own standard we could hope for him to be in maybe the top 40 per cent of the competition,” she said.