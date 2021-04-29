Aussies in India tell of COVID heartache

Lavanya Thiruvali Sundararajan left her Melbourne home to be closer to her elderly parents in India but it's a decision she will regret for the rest of her life.

The 43-year-old moved to Delhi from Clyde North with her husband and teenage children in December 2019, unaware of the looming pandemic.

Less than a month after arriving, Mrs Sundararajan contracted COVID-19 and unwittingly passed it on to her mother, 76, and her father, 79, in Chennai, on the Bay of Bengal in eastern India.

It was all too much for her father with the virus claiming his life on February 21 after 15 days in hospital and three stages of oxygen support.

"I moved so I could visit my parents, but that never happened (because of lockdowns). Finally, as things seemed to be under control, I visited my parents last January," the IT worker told News Corp Australia.

"Despite taking all precautions, my sister and I picked up COVID-19 and passed it on to my parents. My mum, sister and I recovered. Unfortunately my dad succumbed.

"It was heartbreaking. I don't know if I ever will get over that loss."

Lavanya Thiruvali Sundararajan, 43, her husband, 47, their daughter Anki, 16, and son Akshay moved to Delhi in December 2019. Picture: Supplied

The family is among the more than 8000 Australians stuck in India as the COVID-19 crisis escalates.

The death toll from COVID-19 is so high in Delhi grieving families are unable to hold proper funerals. Families have been given permission to bury the dead in their backyards instead of lining up at overwhelmed crematoriums.

Three of Ms Sundararajan's friends lost their fathers in just one week and were forced to hold cremations.

"The city I live in had a mass cremation in a parking lot. There is a queue for people to cremate," she said.

The move has taken a huge toll on the entire family: her daughter Anki, 16, and son Akshay, 12, have been home schooling for more than a year-and-a-half and unable to take part in outdoor activities.

Left: Lavanya's father who recently died from COVID-19, her mother (centre), and Lavanya Thiruvali Sundararajan, 43 (right). Picture: Supplied

With the situation in Delhi worsening, the family is trapped indoors.

"We have not stepped out of the house in the last two weeks. There is news of death all around," Ms Sundararajan said.

"All local shops are out of biscuits, bananas, breads, and eggs. We are just about managing with what we have. Each state is trying to fend for itself."

Hoarding of oxygen cylinders, antivirus medicines and paracetamol is rife in the capital, she said.

The thought of leaving her mother and sister behind tears her apart but Ms Sundararajan said she has to do what is best for her children and return back home.

She supports Australia's decision to ban all flights in and out of India until mid-May but as long as "it's only for a while".

"I think it is a good decision (otherwise) Australia will also be put into the same trouble the rest of the world is facing," Ms Sundararajan said.

"I only hope some day not too far in the future, we will be able to come home to Melbourne."

'WE ARE SCARED; EVERY DAY WE LOSE PEOPLE WE KNOW'

Ria Wadhwani fears she and her family will not be able to return to Brisbane this year.

Mrs Wadhwani, 32, and her husband Manish, 35, left their jobs to move to the sprawling Indian city of Pune in August 2019 together with their son Dev, 3.

They are there to help care for her ill father-in-law, 80, and always planned to return home after two years.

They have spent $3000 each on Emirates tickets to return home in July but fear those plans will be disrupted by an extension to the flight ban.

"It is an extremely disheartening blow; there are already limited flights and seats on those flights which have been purchased at exuberant prices," Mrs Wadhwani told News Corp Australia.

"But I understand the temporary ban. A high number of COVID-19 cases can definitely cause a burden on any country."

Ria Wadhwani, 32, from Brisbane with her husband Manish Wadhwani, 35, and son Dev, 3. The family arrived in India in August 2019 and have plans to return to Brisbane in July. Picture: Supplied

The family has also promised to bring home a three-year-old Australian girl who is stranded in India without her parents.

"She is alone with her ageing grandparents so she needs to come to Australia as soon as possible," Mrs Wadhwani said.

"We were contacted by the mum and we agreed to bring her as she will have the company of Dev as well."

The situation in Pune is "horrible" with the city recording some of the highest active cases in India, she said.

For now all they can do is stay indoors and hope for good news on the border front.

"We don't step out. Everything is home delivered. We have an 80-year-old and a three-year-old so we cannot put them at risk," Mrs Wadhwani said.

"We are scared; every day we lose people we know. My neighbours and some people in my circle of acquaintances.

"Hopefully I will get vaccinated soon and my flight will take off in July and I am back home."

AUSSIES STUCK IN INDIA RALLY FOR SUPPORT

Australians stranded in COVID-shattered India have taken to social media to rally for support.

More than 17,000 people have joined the group Australians stuck in India since it began in March 2020 to aid Australian citizens, residents and Aussie visa holders left grounded by COVID-19 restrictions.

Posts include call-outs to Australian GPs and healthcare experts who can "help stranded Australians in India via virtual communication channels voluntarily".

NGOs and healthcare providers in India are being urged to help stranded Australians.

Another post urges affected Australians to register their details on the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade website.

"Response and decisions made by Australian Government to protect public health interests of Australia may work well for people within Australia but has destroyed dreams of many to return back in timely manner to avoid health risks imposed by spikes in COVID-19 cases in respective countries where they are stranded," Mehul Patel, the group's administrator, says.

"In this health crisis, not having access to healthcare and life essential services is the last thing I could see happening with all stranded Australians in India. … we should not wait, and start helping each other to survive through."

A smaller group launched last April, Australians & Kiwis Stuck In India, "focuses on providing information from reliable resources to Aussies & Kiwis that are currently stuck in India."

The group includes a link to a petition to allow international travel to meet parents overseas.

"It has been more than a year since International Borders were closed. The citizens of Australia has a basic right to see their parents and families overseas. It is not humane for the government to keep families away. A system needs to be created in which families can see each other again," it reads.

Others have started WhatsApp groups to help spread the word when upcoming flights become available.

Originally published as 'I caught COVID and my dad died': Aussies in India tell of heartache