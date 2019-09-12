Brandt Cogill had to get nine stitches in his forehead after being opened by his opponent's knee in Saturday night's MMA fight on the Sunshine Coast.

MMA: Brandt Cogill has always subscribed to the theory of remaining humble in victory and being gracious in defeat.

The 37-year-old has enjoyed plenty of success in his celebrated fight career. He went to seven world karate championships before turning his focus to mixed martial arts four years ago.

He had a seven-three win-loss record in the extreme combat sport before Saturday night’s battle against Ty Duncan at Coastal Combat 6 on the Sunshine Coast.

Cogill suffered a first-round loss against his highly accomplished rival, and was left with a nasty gash on his forehead that needed nine stitches.

The true sportsman that he is, he was quick to congratulate his opponent and said it was a great chance to demonstrate how to accept defeat.

“Props to Ty Duncan. He’s an excellent fighter; he had a game plan and it worked,”

Cogill said.

“He just got in first and hit me when I wasn’t expecting it.

“I copped a knee in the head that split me open and he ended up winning by a rear naked choke.

“You can be unlucky sometimes but that’s the nature of the sport.

“It’s happened to me in reverse, where I’ve caught somebody out when they weren’t ready.”

Cogill was bitterly disappointed not to go further in the fight because he had trained so hard and a lot of people had invested so much time in him but he vowed to return bigger and better next year.

He was also keen to keep things in perspective.

“At the end of the day, I just lost a fight at a competition,” he said.

“I’ve had a few headaches and I’ve got some bruising on my face but I know some people are going through a lot more than that.”

Fellow Rockhampton fighter Coopar Royal was beaten in a split points decision by Gladstone’s Luke Davis in the bantamweight division.

The head injury means Cogill will require a doctor’s clearance before he can fight again but he has no intention of stepping back into the cage before next year.

He is concentrating on his gym, Fitzroy Martial Arts, and is organising the Fitzroy Fight Night to be held at the Gracemere Hotel on October 12.

“We held this event for the first time two years ago and it was a huge success so we’re keen to go again,” Cogill said.

“We’re looking to have 10 fights on the card, and we’ll have local and interstate fighters, pro and amateur,” he said.

“There will be boxing, kickboxing, muay thai and mixed martials arts in the cage.”