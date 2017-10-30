'I cried and cried'- CQ mum's heartache spurs support for ice-affected families

WHEN Debbie Ware refused to leave her house, locked all her doors and stopped seeing friends out of guilt, she knew her life needed to change.

After tireless efforts to help her loved one addicted to ice, guilt overwhelmed her when she realised she had nothing left to give.

Debbie took her share of abusive threats and violence the terrible drug held over her loved one and decided in order to help them, she first had to help herself.

With an idea to create a safe place for family members of ice users, Debbie self-funded a support group for people to share their stories and remind them they aren't alone in feeling the same guilt she did.

"It's about sharing our stories with others who are, have been or just starting out on this devastating road," she said.

"Its amazing how by just getting together and sharing our stories, we help each other."

After discovering someone close to her had been using ice for a long time, Debbie instinctively did everything she could to help.

Debbie Ware has started a support group for families affected by ice users CONTRIBUTED

"We as family will give until there is nothing left to give," she said.

"Unfortunately, a person on ice will take and want to keep taking even after you have nothing left to give because the drug is so over powering to them- that is all they want."

Debbie said the heart break was unimaginable when her loved one was eventually not allowed to return home.

"So when I'd have a hot shower at night, sit down to a nice meal and hop into your clean comfortable bed, the guilt is overwhelming and it can consume you," she said.

"I cried and cried- you withdraw from activities with others and I stopped going outside and kept the doors locked, I guess my life was being affected and that had to change."

Debbie's first meeting of Ice Affecting Families Capricorn Coast was full of raw wounds saying the emotion in the room was overwhelming.

"We support each other because we understand," she said.

"We may not be able to change our loved one but we can change how we react to it."

As Debbie is a full-time worker, she spends every minute and every spare dollar on this project with the help of the Livingstone Shire Council who provide the safe space free of charge.

"If I can help one family to understand that they are not alone in what they are going through then it is worth it," she said.

For more information on Debbie's group, flyers and support tips, email icesupcapcoast@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page.