‘I cried’: Huge honour awarded to humble Fred

A BATTLE with mouth cancer was never going deter Rockhampton’s Fred Conway from accepting his Order of Australia medal at Brisbane’s Government House earlier this month.

Despite a marathon 20-hour surgery and subsequent treatment only weeks prior, overwhelming sense of gratitude disguised any pain the Woorabinda native might have been feeling.

“I didn’t even know I was recommended for this; I knew nothing at all. But all of a sudden, I got a letter stating that I was about to receive an award on Australia Day,” Mr Conway said.

Despite a delayed ceremony due to COVID-19, spirits remained high as Mr Conway accepted the awarded surrounded by some of his eight children, 69 grandkids and 38 great grandchildren.

Mr Conway became emotional upon receiving the honourable award.

The well-deserved recognition, he revealed, came after a lifetime filled with both mischievous and wondrous adventure.

His favourite, Mr Conway said with a twinkle in his eye, was the time he absconded from Woorabinda as a young teen back in the 1950s.

“They used to say go west young man and earn a living, after that travel your country to see it before you settle down and get married,” he explained.

Mr Conway further reflected on his time working as a ranger near Mt Moffat in Central Queensland as a young father, eager to learn more about his family history to share with his eight offspring.

Mr Conway was joined by family members for the ceremony

“When I found out I was going to have children, I explained to my wife that the kids would ask about their ancestors, so that inspired me to go back to my great grandmothers’ country,” he said.

“After that folded up around the time of the Fitzgerald inquiry, when that happened, they decided to put me on at Carnarvorn Gorge.”

He would stay working as a ranger for years to come, even returning once more as a volunteer ranger following a brief period of unemployment back in Rockhampton.

Not only does he live and breathe the land, imparting his knowledge on the younger generation proves equally important – evident by his time as a teacher’s aide at Baralaba State School.

“I found working with the schoolkids very rewarding. I love talking to children,” he said.

He later went on to build a house for his grandparents after training as a carpenter; a stint working alongside Rockhampton Police as an indigenous liaison would follow.

These few achievements are only some of the humble man’s successes in life, though news of the Order of Australia medal still leaves him in disbelief.

Woorabindah man Fred Conway with his Order of Australia

“I cried. I just didn’t think as an indigenous person born in Woorabinda – which at times has been criticised – would be in the position of getting this award,” he said.

“I didn’t put myself out to receive these things, I just went about my duty in life. I’m a person from the country, I love the bush. I’ve enjoyed my life.

“As I said to the governor-general, this goes not only just to me but also to the people of Woorabinda, not only them but Indigenous people too.”

As for what’s next, Mr Conway cheekily suggested the governor-general reach out to Queen Elizabeth so he could finally be knighted as “Sir Frederick.”

“That’s what the people at the hospital called me after my 20-hour surgery.”

Mr Conway also plans to return to Carnarvorn Gorge over the next school holiday break, where he says traditional tucker will most certainly be on the menu.