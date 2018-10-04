Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
David King has stood down from trade-period hosting duties. Picture: Getty
David King has stood down from trade-period hosting duties. Picture: Getty
AFL

AFL great charged with drink-driving

4th Oct 2018 11:26 AM

DUAL North Melbourne premiership player David King has stepped down from his trade-period TV-hosting duties after being charged with driving under the influence.

King recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.10 in the early hours of Wednesday morning after being involved in a minor car collision in which no one was injured.

King said he accepted full responsibility for his actions and would do everything to earn respect back.

"After having some end-of-season drinks, I made a terrible decision to drive and was involved in a minor incident with another vehicle. I was subsequently charged with driving under the influence recording an alcohol reading of 0.10," King said in a statement.

"I deeply regret my poor choice to get behind the wheel and am embarrassed and ashamed of my actions, I am thankful no one was injured.

"I've not only let myself down but more importantly my family, friends, workplace and the public who I put at risk.

"I accept full responsibility and any repercussions which result from this."

David King played 241 AFL games for North Melbourne.
David King played 241 AFL games for North Melbourne.

King was due to co-host The Trade Lowdown on Fox Footy during the upcoming AFL exchange period.

"I've stepped down from my upcoming Fox Footy trade-week hosting duties," he said.

"I know I've lost a lot of respect and will do everything I can to earn that back."

In a statement, Fox Footy said the matter now sat with the judicial system.

"We are aware David King was recently charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. Fox Footy does not condone this behaviour and takes the matter very seriously. We know David deeply regrets his actions," the statement read.

"The matter now sits with the judicial system."

Related Items

afl david king north melbourne kangaroos the trade lowdown

Top Stories

    Tragic loss: Beautiful Olivia remembered in special tributes

    premium_icon Tragic loss: Beautiful Olivia remembered in special tributes

    Community 'SO sad another young life taken from us': Friends, family and strangers mourn loss of beloved Rocky student

    Did Coombe cause Central Queensland Rugby Union's collapse?

    premium_icon Did Coombe cause Central Queensland Rugby Union's collapse?

    Crime The answer will determine how long he spends in jail

    Grandpa about sex allegation: 'I guess that's a jail term'

    premium_icon Grandpa about sex allegation: 'I guess that's a jail term'

    Crime She needed to visit the health centre 'because of what grandad did'.

    REVEALED: Community excited for big change to Woorabinda

    premium_icon REVEALED: Community excited for big change to Woorabinda

    Council News Mayor says community 'felt ripped off'

    Local Partners